Raiz acquires superannuation platform

ASX-listed Raiz will pay $9.5 million to acquire a firm with a $70 million Choice superannuation fund.

Raiz is set to buy Superestate, whose business includes superannuation, a residential property fund, and a property data platform.

Under the deal, its founder Grant Brits and Superestate's staff will join Raiz.

Raiz is funding the transaction via 5.3 million new shares at $1.78 per share (10-day VWAP to April 26). It is expected to close in late May subject to conditions including Raiz completing due diligence, continuation of material contracts and Superestate being debt free.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said the acquisition adds scale, residential property to its asset mix in superannuation and outside it, and operational and growth synergies.

"This acquisition, the first in our five-year history, marks an important milestone for the group by demonstrating organic growth is not our only option to increase funds under management (FUM) and active customers. Other acquisitions are on our radar as we actively look for opportunities in Asia Pacific region," Lucas said.

Raiz said the two businesses will continue to operate separately until an integration strategy that is the best outcome for all customers is implemented.

Raiz's pre-acquisition superannuation assets sat at $92.5 million at March end, growing 14.6% in the quarter. In the March quarter, it also rolled out portfolios for the self-managed superannuation fund sector which has $730 billion in assets.

Superestate's superannuation fund is a Choice product and a subplan of Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan and had about $80 million in assets at FY20, up from $22 million the year before.

It offers three superannuation multi-asset portfolios: Superestate Balanced Essentials, Superestate Balanced Property and Superestate Growth Property.

Of the $80 million in assets, about 73% was outsourced to Macquarie Investment Management (for indexed international equities, Australian shares and cash) while about 26% was invested in Superestate residential property fund as at June 2020.

The fund uses MetLife for death and terminal illness and YourCover for total and permanent disability and income protection. The custodian is Sandhurst Trustees.