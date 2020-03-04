NEWS
Superannuation
Queensland funds inch closer to merger
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 MAR 2020   11:02AM

Major Queensland superannuation funds QSuper and Sunsuper are a step closer to a merger, signing a Memorandum of Understanding to undertake exclusive due diligence to explore a merger.

The agreement comes around four months after the two super funds first flagged the possibility of a merger, with high-level discussions having taken place since November.

After assessing one another, the fund's found there were "sufficient potential benefits to members" to move to the due diligence stage.

The funds said any potential combination would be subject to the trustees of both funds agreeing on a structure which is in the best interests of all members. They also pointed out there were several regulatory approvals still to clear, and noted legislation would need to be passed to enable any partnership.

QSuper chair Don Luke said the discussions had stepped up after both funds determined members would be better off if the funds came together.

"Now that the memorandum of understanding is signed we will embark on detailed analysis and due diligence over the coming months to see if major benefits do emerge. From QSuper's point of view the merger will only proceed if it is clearly in the best interest of QSuper members," Luke said.

Luke's Sunsuper counterpart Andrew Fraser said the fund would still keep a close eye to the impact the merger would have on members.

"Any merger will only proceed on the basis it will benefit the membership of Sunsuper, and this work is now being undertaken in detail. The potential capability of a merged fund to deliver scale benefits to all members into the future means we are obliged to test the possibilities and then act in the interests of our members," Fraser said.

Late last year QSuper revealed to the House of Representatives Standing Committee that the two funds were not committed to a strict merger, confirming they would also examine other possibilities.

"That could mean a merger, or it could mean some other arrangement," QSuper chief executive Michael Pennisi said in late November.

Asked by committee chair Tim Wilson if an arrangement could amount to the two super funds pooling member savings to achieve scale benefits, Pennisi replied it was one among a series of options available to the funds.

"Or joining together for operational efficiencies. There is a broad spectrum," he said.

Read more: SunsuperSuperannuationAndrew FraserDon Luke
VIEW COMMENTS
