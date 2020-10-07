NEWS
Superannuation
Queensland funds explore merger
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   9:57AM

Two Queensland industry funds have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a merger which could create a $20 billion superannuation fund.

Energy Super and LGIAsuper will commence due diligence on an exclusive basis, to vet if a merger will be in the best interest of both funds' members.

The MoU was signed after a high-level assessment and discussion at both funds.

"LGIAsuper's strategy over the past three years has been to look for opportunities to achieve the size and scale to continue to deliver excellent financial outcomes and outstanding service for our 75,000 members long into the future," LGIAsuper chair John Smith said.

"While the process with Energy Super is in the early stages, the areas of alignment are encouraging and warrant further exploration to see if we could better deliver for all members as a combined fund."

"Energy Super is proud of its success in developing leading products and services for our members over many years. The opportunity to grow through a merger like this could help us create even better member outcomes through enhanced services and broader investment opportunities, while continuing to ensure competitive fees," Energy Super chair Richard Flanagan said.

Flanagan was appointed the chair in September, as Energy Super's then chair Scott Wilson moved to a director role.

LGIAsuper has $12 billion in total assets for 75,000 members as at June end. It has already been through a merger in 2011 when it (then known as LGsuper) merged with City Super to create one fund for all local government employees in Queensland. The 55-year-old fund has been public offer since 2017.

Read more: Energy SuperLGIAsuperJohn SmithRichard Flanagan
