NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Regulatory
Queensland adviser barred from industry
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   12:33PM

A Queensland-based financial adviser has been permanently banned and an AFS licence canned, after the corporate watchdog found he had procured loans for his own use from SMSF clients.

ASIC has banned William John Henry Houwing, also known as Jack Houwing, from providing financial services and have cancelled the AFS licence of his Financial Options advisory business.

Financial Options had previously held licences as a securities dealer and life insurance broker, and had been running since 1985. The cancellation comes after Financial Options' AFS licence was suspended in August 2019, following concerns that it was not meeting its obligations as a licensee.

The corporate regulator found that between 31 August 2006 and 15 May 2019, Houwing arranged for his clients to lend money to his various entities, including Belbrooke as trustee for the Belbrooke Administration Trust and the Belbrooke Mortgage Trust, and Ochkit as trustee for the Houwing Family trust.

ASIC found there to be a conflict of interest, as Houwing was both the financial adviser and recipient of the loans, thus failing to "prioritise the interests of his clients over his own interests".

It also found that he is "not of good fame or character" as he failed to act in the best interests of his clients by recommending they lend money to his related entities by dipping into their SMSFs.

ASIC argues he particularly let his clients down when he failed to recommend they obtain their own independent advice on these investments.

ASIC found that he arranged loans from these clients for his own use, and in a number of cases "benefited when he failed to repay the loans on time".

It argues Houwing was not "adequately trained or competent to provide financial services".

ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press said behaviour like Houwing's tainted the reputation of the financial advice system.

"The failure of financial advisers to act in the best of interests of their clients or to prioritise their clients' interests over their own, not only harms their clients but also erodes public trust in the financial system," she said.

"ASIC expects financial advisers to uphold the values of integrity and professionalism."

In cancelling his business' AFS licence, the corporate regulator found that Financial Options had not complied with its financial requirements and did not take sufficient steps to address ASIC's concerns in relation to human resources, organisational competence and compliance requirements.

Read more: Financial OptionsQueenslandWilliam John Henry HouwingASIC CommissionerJack Houwing
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund invests in disability housing
Industry fund partners with global asset manager
QSuper, Sunsuper not committed to merger
Industry fund changes asset consultant
Super fund to reduce admin costs
Montgomery bolsters distribution
Blue Sky adds executive
Finance job opportunities rise post-RC
L1 eyes $70m for UK property fund
Cost of living fears rise: Research
Editor's Choice
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something s3JeeDXn