Queensland adviser barred from industry

A Queensland-based financial adviser has been permanently banned and an AFS licence canned, after the corporate watchdog found he had procured loans for his own use from SMSF clients.

ASIC has banned William John Henry Houwing, also known as Jack Houwing, from providing financial services and have cancelled the AFS licence of his Financial Options advisory business.

Financial Options had previously held licences as a securities dealer and life insurance broker, and had been running since 1985. The cancellation comes after Financial Options' AFS licence was suspended in August 2019, following concerns that it was not meeting its obligations as a licensee.

The corporate regulator found that between 31 August 2006 and 15 May 2019, Houwing arranged for his clients to lend money to his various entities, including Belbrooke as trustee for the Belbrooke Administration Trust and the Belbrooke Mortgage Trust, and Ochkit as trustee for the Houwing Family trust.

ASIC found there to be a conflict of interest, as Houwing was both the financial adviser and recipient of the loans, thus failing to "prioritise the interests of his clients over his own interests".

It also found that he is "not of good fame or character" as he failed to act in the best interests of his clients by recommending they lend money to his related entities by dipping into their SMSFs.

ASIC argues he particularly let his clients down when he failed to recommend they obtain their own independent advice on these investments.

ASIC found that he arranged loans from these clients for his own use, and in a number of cases "benefited when he failed to repay the loans on time".

It argues Houwing was not "adequately trained or competent to provide financial services".

ASIC Commissioner Danielle Press said behaviour like Houwing's tainted the reputation of the financial advice system.

"The failure of financial advisers to act in the best of interests of their clients or to prioritise their clients' interests over their own, not only harms their clients but also erodes public trust in the financial system," she said.

"ASIC expects financial advisers to uphold the values of integrity and professionalism."

In cancelling his business' AFS licence, the corporate regulator found that Financial Options had not complied with its financial requirements and did not take sufficient steps to address ASIC's concerns in relation to human resources, organisational competence and compliance requirements.