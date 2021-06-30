NEWS
Superannuation

Qantas Super introduces passive option, drops fees

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 30 JUN 2021   12:30PM

The $9 billion corporate superannuation fund is launching a passive investment option to members tomorrow, while also reducing administration fees and the amount it contributes to its defined benefit pool.

From tomorrow, Qantas Super members will be able to invest their retirement savings in a new indexed option, Thrifty.

The new option is in response to member feedback for a lower cost option, according to the fund.

"At Qantas Super we wanted to cater for our fee-conscious members that wanted a low-cost option to help them reach their retirement goals. We wanted a name for the option that embodied this thrifty mindset, which means to be careful with how you use your money and resources," the super fund said.

It will track the S&P/ASX300, MSCI All Countries World ex-Australia Index, S&P Global REIT Index, Bloomberg AusBond Government All Maturities Index and Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index.

With a target return of CPI plus 3.5% over seven years, after tax and fees, members will pay an investment fee of 0.16%. For comparison, Rest's indexed options don't charge an investment fee, while LUCRF Super's passive options charge just 0.06%.

In addition to the new option, Qantas Super is also reducing administration fees for members in the Gateway Division. The fund last did so in October 2018.

From July 1, the fixed fee paid by members will drop from $98 plus 0.23% of the balance to $70 plus 0.23%. The annual admin fee cap will also reduce from $1200 to $1050.

Members with a $50,000 balance will see savings of 13.1% or $28, while a member with $500,000 in super would save $150 or 12.5%.

Finally, following a review by Willis Towers Watson as part of the airline's pandemic recovery plan, Qantas has opted to temporarily reduce the contributions it makes into the fund's defined benefit pool.

As at March 31, the pool had a surplus of $234 million - about 11% more than what is needed to meet member benefits.

Qantas will resume normal funding arrangements from 1 January 2022, with a review of the reduced contributions planned for November.

