Property manager, sovereign wealth fund enter JV

A $33.8 billion Australian property manager has acquired a 50% stake in a Collins Street skyscraper, forking out $644 million as part of a joint venture with a sovereign wealth fund.

Dexus announced the establishment of a new joint venture with GIC, a sovereign wealth fund that manages Singapore's foreign reserves, to acquire a 50% interest in the 55-storey Rialto Towers in Melbourne.

Dexus said the new acquisition, funded by existing debt facilities, will bolster its portfolio.

"The JV increases third party assets under management and reinforces Dexus' ability to secure and transact high quality opportunities off-market," it said.

"In these times of elevated uncertainty, Dexus continues to focus on preserving capital while selectively investing in assets with long-term value and strong fundamentals."

GIC will hold a 90% share in the JV, with Dexus holding the remaining 10%. Dexus will serve as the investment manager of the JV, as well as the property manager of the entire Rialto Towers complex.

Rialto Towers is one of the largest office buildings located in Melbourne's CBD. Currently, it is 91.7% occupied with an average lease expiry of 4.6 years as of March 1.

Over the long term, Dexus said, the building would benefit from positive supply-demand dynamics.

The acquisition of Rialto Towers will provide the group with a breadth of capital sources through different economic cycles, Dexus said.

"We are pleased to continue to grow our relationship with GIC, enabling them to extend their investments into the Australian office market," Dexus chief executive, Darren Steinberg said.

"In the current environment, we are focused on business continuity, and pleasingly we were able to close this off-market transaction within our targeted timeframes."

It comes following the settlement of GIC's investment into Dexus Australian Logistics Trust.

According to its website, GIC has well over US$100 billion in assets, spread across 40 countries in both public and private markets.