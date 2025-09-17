Newspaper icon
Investment

Private markets, asset class correlations upending 60-40 portfolio

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 SEP 2025   12:37PM

The rise of private markets and increasing intra- and inter-fund correlation among asset classes should prompt financial advisers to rethink the traditional 60-40 portfolio.

This is according to CI Global Asset Management head of fixed income and private markets lead Geof Marshall, who says that intra- and inter-fund correlations are making diversification not only more difficult, but makes the 60-40 portfolio construction model "unreliable."

"The 60-40 portfolio is built on this negative correlation between equity fixed income. But that relation itself can be unstable and changes over time. In 2022, for example, that correlation between credit risk and equity risk and interest rate risk turned very positive and moderated a little bit," he told a GSFM event in Sydney.

Marshall points to the correlation of stocks within the top S&P500 increasing as well as correlation within high yield.

"It makes it harder to build diversified, single-asset portfolios. It is more difficult to build multi-asset 60-40 portfolios," he said.

For Marshall, a 50-30-20 split is looking more suitable in this environment, where the middle 30% can be allocated to infrastructure or, in its entirety, in private markets.

"Financial advisers should continue to think about how the markets are evolving and private markets are more relevant than they've ever been," he said.

"Investors in Australia are dealing with this public market challenge... Market breadth is low; the number of public companies is falling. Yet, markets are higher, and the number of companies are lower. So, that is lacking diversification opportunities, and private companies are staying private longer."

Over the last 20 years, Marshall observes sophisticated investors' allocations to private markets going from 30% and up to 50%.

"This is because they realise that, if done on a strategic asset allocation basis, they can harvest higher returns and liquidity premiums, and take out volatility," he said.

"I think there's room for private market investments in their portfolios, and that illiquidity premium can be 2% to 5% returns over publicly like public market securities."

