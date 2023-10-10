Private credit boom sweeps Australia

The private credit boom shows no signs of abating as a spate of wealth managers step into traditional lending practices once dominated by banks. But how long will its golden hour last?

After a prolonged low-growth period, fund managers are swooping in on the opportunities a rapidly rising interest rate environment presents.

In mid-2023, Pengana Capital Group launched its private credit arm led by Nehemiah Richardson and Charles Finkelstein, flagging its intention to become a major player in the asset class.

Meanwhile, NYSE-listed fund manager Blue Owl is making a play for Australian investors, testing the waters for its private credit strategies that directly lend to companies with an average EBITDA of US$190 million.

Its clients include sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations, endowments, and family offices.

Visiting Australia in June, Blue Owl head of institutional business development James Clarke was in talks with institutional investors that included super funds about their appetite for private credit.

"Private credit can offer a compelling risk-adjusted return. We focus on lending to senior secured, upper middle-market companies with an average loan-to-value of 40%. These are typically larger businesses with significant equity cushions. This type of risk profile is currently offering an unlevered yield of 11%-12%," Clarke told Financial Standard.

While there is currently less volume in terms of transactions, Clarke admits, the credit quality of the deals, however, is generally better.

"In this industry, we operate in what we call 'collaborative capital' as general partners (GP) are raising more money for high-quality companies in many sectors such as software and technology. We say no to 95% of opportunities because we are 'selective' in choosing those to whom we lend," he said.

The number of private debt products being rolled out to local investors also shows no signs of slowing.

Muzinich and Co's MLoan recently came to market; EG Funds and Msquared Capital joined forces to launch a private debt strategy secured by residential real estate and industrial sites; and Epsilon's Direct Lending Senior Loan Fund targets middle-market companies looking to grow.

In fear of missing out, BlackRock is set to acquire Kreos Capital, a direct financer to companies in the technology and healthcare industries.

The stunning failures of Credit Suisse, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank have left a void in the traditional banking space, with fixed income giant PIMCO weighing in on why there should be "renewed calls to rethink and redesign the financial architecture within which banks operate will finally gain traction".

In a June investor note, the $2.8 trillion fund manager flagged it will step in as a senior lender in areas once occupied by regional banks, spanning consumer lending, mortgage credit, and other forms of asset-based finance.

"We expect increasingly attractive opportunities across private markets over time, particularly in light of the changing banking landscape," the note read.

Tighter regulation requires banks to have more capital and hold more liquidity, PIMCO said, adding that their liquidity-intermediation capacity will likely shrink further, and some traditional activities will likely go into private markets and non-bank lending.

Small but growing market share

According to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), non-bank lenders account for 5% of the financial system's total assets, issued in equal parts by registered financial corporations (RFCs) and managed investment funds (including hedge funds).

Credit provided by managed investment funds topped $240 billion in 2022, representing less than 3% of the total credit issued in Australia.

The RBA noted that managed funds' debt instruments as a share of the financial system has declined since 2016 as the low-interest rate environment drove many to increase weightings to equities in search of higher returns. This drastically changed with the rapid growth in credit issued between 2020 and mid-2022.

While Europe and North America have long been the domain of private credit investors, Asia Pacific accounts for just 6% of the global market, Preqin head of APAC and valuations, research insights Angela Lai said.

"It is a very small market share, and within that if you talk about funds that invest only in Australia, that will be even smaller," she said.

As interest rates climbed, Lai said a lot of banks are not so keen on lending anymore.

"Their lending appetite has decreased, or they are simply making it more difficult to approve a loan. Because of that, private lenders are enjoying better returns," she said.

For high quality loans, for example, with a loan-to-value ratio of 50% that is covered by collateral, Lai is seeing returns of about 12%, increasing on a year-on-year basis by as much as four percentage points.

Clarke added that the volatility in public markets saw a dynamic where banks stepped away from lending to upper middle-market businesses.

"Larger managers were able to step in and help provide capital in the absence of banks. This meant better yields and better terms which can further protect the downside," he said.

"Of the US$75 billion in loans that we have originated, the loss rate is minimal at 6bps. The interest coverage ratio for these firms is currently 2.5x."

According to PitchBook, global private debt institutional and retail investors' assets under management totalled US$1.8 trillion at the end of 2022 (retail investors hold US$200 billion).

The booming sector doesn't come without risk and the watchful eye of APRA, particularly as it is subject to lighter regulation.

"It is important to note, however, that if non-bank lending in Australia were to pose a risk to financial stability, APRA could avail its reserve powers to regulate the sector," the RBA warned.