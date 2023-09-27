Newspaper icon
Praemium secures Mercer mandate

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:15PM

Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

As part of the agreement, Mercer will receive end-to-end integrated portfolio administration and reporting services through Praemium.

Initially, close to 400 client portfolios will be administered by the platform provider, Praemium said.

Further, the partnership will support Mercer's aspirations to further expand its Australian wealth management capabilities.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said the firms have constructed a market leading solution for their high-net-worth clients.

"We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Mercer, a trusted expert in investments with significant global capabilities," he said.

"Mercer has been an exemplary partner and we look forward to a strong relationship with them."

Wamsteker explained Praemium's VMA solution is its foundational product and leads the market with over 60,000 separate portfolios, whilst VMAAS supports over $23 billion in funds under administration.

"We provide solutions to several of Australia's premier advisory and wealth businesses including Mercer," he said.

Read more: MercerPraemiumVirtual Managed AccountAnthony Wamsteker
AMP challenges BOLR court ruling

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:52AM
AMP is appealing the Federal Court's Buyer of Last Resort (BOLR) ruling that determined in favour of AMP Financial Planning advisers who saw the valuations of businesses slashed by 40%.

AIA welcomes new group partnerships lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
The life insurer has appointed a new general manager, group partnerships who brings previous experience at CommInsure and OnePath.

ASIC fines fintech for misrepresenting crypto product

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:04PM
Local fintech Bobbob has paid $53,280 to resolve infringement notices issued in response to misleading claims it made about a crypto-asset linked investment product.

