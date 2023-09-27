Praemium secures Mercer mandate

Praemium has entered into a new administration services agreement with Mercer, providing its Virtual Managed Account (VMA) solution and administration services (VMAAS) to the investment giant.

As part of the agreement, Mercer will receive end-to-end integrated portfolio administration and reporting services through Praemium.

Initially, close to 400 client portfolios will be administered by the platform provider, Praemium said.

Further, the partnership will support Mercer's aspirations to further expand its Australian wealth management capabilities.

Praemium chief executive Anthony Wamsteker said the firms have constructed a market leading solution for their high-net-worth clients.

"We are very grateful to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Mercer, a trusted expert in investments with significant global capabilities," he said.

"Mercer has been an exemplary partner and we look forward to a strong relationship with them."

Wamsteker explained Praemium's VMA solution is its foundational product and leads the market with over 60,000 separate portfolios, whilst VMAAS supports over $23 billion in funds under administration.

"We provide solutions to several of Australia's premier advisory and wealth businesses including Mercer," he said.