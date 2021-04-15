NEWS
Technology
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   12:16PM

The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.

For the March quarter, Praemium recorded an 11% increase in FUA, and a 96% increase compared to March 2020.

The Australian platform FUA increased 224% on the previous corresponding period to $16.9 billion while the international platform increased 42% to $4.4 billion.

The platform recorded $801 million in net platform inflows with $448 in the Australian platform for the quarter, up 149% on the previous corresponding period.

"Praemium has doubled in size over the past year. Despite the pandemic, the past 12 months have been the most transformational in our story thus far," Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian said.

The results follow the opening of a Praemium office in Edinburgh.

The platform already has offices in London and Birmingham and is looking to hire 20 roles in Edinburgh by the end of the year across investment operations, adviser support, IT and administration.

"As a cluster for fintech service expertise, Edinburgh is a logical centre from which we can successfully onboard a rapidly expanding sales pipeline," Ohanessian said.

In the UK and international business, Praemium has £2.2 billion in funds under management with net platform inflows of £450 million in 2020.

Praemium managing director for UK and international Mark Sanderson said the platform has its sights set on leap-frogging developments in fintech and service excellence which sparked the opening of the office as Edinburgh is in "the thick of the pioneering action".

"We had a hugely successful year last year, in which the platform in the UK and internationally grew assets by 32%," Sanderson said.

"Complementing our existing physical bases in the UK with a substantial presence in Edinburgh gives us access to an enviably rich pool of talent in service excellence and next generation fintech, and it ensures service excellence is front and centre of our ambitious growth plans for the future."

Last week Praemium appointed former HUB24 head of strategic sales Shane Muscat into the same role and Dale Wright as senior business development manager.

