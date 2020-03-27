NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Portfolio rebalancing should be timed: Xplore
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 27 MAR 2020   12:38PM

Extreme market volatility has left many portfolios in need of some rebalancing but investors should be cautious of their timing while volatility remains high, according to Xplore Wealth chief executive Michael Wright.

"We have seen over the last four weeks trading levels double on normal levels as investment managers reweight portfolios more defensively," Wright said.

Wright said there has been evidence that investors are increasing their holdings in cash in order to re-enter the market when the volatility normalises.

"Many investment managers are reweighting portfolios more defensively to cash, there is also evidence of some selectively increasing equity exposure in some portfolios after being underweight for a considerable period, whist waiting for more attractive valuations," he said.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"Also, we have some investment managers benefitting from stop losses within their portfolios so that exposure to growth assets was reduced early in the market downturn in favour of cash."

The benefit of higher cash holdings may potentially be further highlighted where corporates are required to recapitalise in the current environment, Wright said.

"Where risk profiles have not changed, rebalancing may still be required," he said

"However, timing of this will be conditional on the views of the investment managers."

Wright said in discussions he has had with investment managers, it would seem those who deal with more diversified portfolios have been able to perform well given the current environment.

"Some who manage diversified portfolios have been taking profits in the fixed interest sector after years of gains with the view to increasing their exposure to growth assets when there is greater visibility around market and price stability and also around earnings," Wright said.

Wright said managed discretionary accounts (MDAs), as well as separately managed accounts (SMAs) have reaffirmed their status as an efficient structure to support advisers and investment managers handle their clients' wealth confidently.

"The ability to transact quickly and efficiently during volatile market conditions is critical," Wright said.

"Without the time-consuming need of contacting all clients ahead of executing on trades has allowed portfolios, where appropriate, to rapidly adjust to market conditions."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Michael WrightXplore WealthMDASMACOVID-19CoronavirusPlatforms
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
No time to look back
Insurers halt some virus cover
JP Morgan commits $86m to COVID-19 crisis
Hamish Douglass remains confident amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus is an investment opportunity: Fidelity
Good time to be in managed accounts: IMAP
Chief economist update: The corona crash of 2020
Australia narrowly avoids 0.9% GDP blow: KPMG
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
Editor's Choice
Regal fund hands back external money
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:34PM
Phil King's Regal Funds Management has returned money to external investors for one of its smaller funds, but will continue to run the strategy internally.
Why banks are lifting TD rates
ALLY SELBY  |   12:18PM
In a somewhat surprising move, banks are lifting some of their term deposit rates despite the Reserve Bank of Australia slashing the cash rate to an all-time low of 0.25% last week.
Pinnacle distribution director takes new role
KANIKA SOOD
Pinnacle Investment Management's director of institutional sales is leaving the role for a $12.8 billion multi-boutique.
TAL reviews life distribution team
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The major life insurer has confirmed several roles within its life insurance distribution team have been made redundant as a result of a restructure.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
NOV
26
Best of the Best 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something bKq8sXUN