Platinum shareholders greenlight L1 Capital merger

Platinum Asset Management shareholders have unanimously voted in favour of merging with L1 Capital to create a $16.5 billion entity.

Some 99% of shareholders gave their tick of approval at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday.

This means that existing Platinum shareholders will own about 26% of the new entity and 74% of it will be held by L1 Capital shareholders.

L1 Capital co-founders Mark Landau and Raphael Lamm will each have a 33% stake, while Platinum founder Kerr Neilson will get 3%.

The deal entitles Platinum shareholders to 100% of the management and any performance fees earned by L1 Capital, with the exception of certain performance fees generated by L1 Capital's Long Short funds and mandates.

Platinum shareholders will receive "in-perimeter performance fees" relating to the first 3.5% of absolute returns generated by the L1 Capital Long Short funds and mandates.

The two parties will go ahead with being known as L1 Group Limited and trade under a new ticker code 'L1G' on the ASX. The products will retain their existing brands.

Addressing the EGM, Platinum chair Guy Strapp said: "The combination of Platinum and L1 Capital will create a market-leading investment platform of listed equities and alternative investment strategies with total AUM of approximately $16.5 billion as at 30 June 2025."

"The merger provides Platinum shareholders with exposure to a growing, scalable and well-diversified investment management business with a diversified client base across institutional, wholesale, high-net-worth and retail investors in Australia and globally."

If the merger did not proceed, Strapp warned that Platinum shareholders "will continue to be exposed to risks associated with Platinum's standalone business, which could materially impact the value of Platinum shares in the longer term, including, the risk of further outflows of funds under management."

Platinum's assets under management came to $7.9 billion at the end of June, marking a decrease of 39% year on year.

The merger is set to complete on October 1. At the meeting, Neil Chatfield and Jane Stewart were elected as directors.