Platinum client yanks $580m

An institutional client will pull about $580 million from Platinum Investment Management.

The unnamed client will take the money out of the Platinum Trust Funds over the course of October and November following a manager review.

"It is expected the redemption amounts will flow through to reported funds under management during those months," Platinum said in an ASX update.

Platinum's funds under management (FUM) whittled down 39% to $7.9 billion in the 12 months to June. About $5.6 billion in net outflows left the fund manager during the period. The redemptions also took a toll on management fees and earnings.

Management fees fell by 28% to $125.8 million largely as a result of a 29% fall in average FUM.

The group's statutory profit before tax was $27.6 million, marking a $45.6 million decrease from the previous year.

Platinum is banking on the merger with L1 Capital for a recovery. Assuming shareholder approval via an extraordinary general meeting on September 22, Platinum will rebrand to L1 Group and a $16.5 billion entity will be created.

"We at Platinum are highly excited by the prospects of coming together with L1 Capital. The proposed merger in many ways will speed up and help us complete the reset started in 2024. If the merger proceeds, L1 Capital's investment performance culture, track record and investment team should help complete Platinum's performance turnaround," Platinum managing director Jeff Peters said.

"We believe the combined distribution and client service capabilities of both firms should result in an industry leading capability to drive growth. The aforementioned synergies will also deliver further expense control and efficiency, and we believe the combination of two highly talented teams will yield major benefits for shareholders as we move forward."

Rainmaker's latest Mandate Chaser report shows State Street Investment Management is the largest fund manager in Australia with $427.6 billion at the end of March.

Macquarie Asset Management ($295.2bn), BlackRock ($198.1bn), IFM Investors ($146.8bn) and Vanguard ($136.5bn) make up the top five.

BlackRock manages the highest number of mandates at 514, followed by Vanguard with 311 and Macquarie AM with 269.