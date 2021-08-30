Plan to increase competitiveness of managed funds

The federal government is rolling out its plan to increase the international competitiveness of Australia's managed funds sector.

Treasury will begin consultation on finalising its Corporate Collective Investment Vehicles (CCIVs) regime.

According to Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, the CCIV regime will enhance the international competitiveness of the industry by allowing fund managers to offer investment products using vehicles that are more familiar to overseas investors.

Draft legislation on the matter has now been released for public consultation.

The government has previously consulted on CCIVs in 2017, 2018 and 2019. Frydenberg said feedback from these extensive consultations will be taken into consideration.

He noted that previous submissions had argued that the regime should provide equivalent tax treatment of CCIVs with that of attribution managed investment trusts; flexibility for CCIVs to use a custodian or a depositary; flexibility to list a retail CCIV with one sub-fund on a prescribed financial market in Australia; and flexibility to cross-invest between different sub-funds of a CCIV.

"The government remains committed to delivering a viable, modern collective investment vehicle, positioning Australia's managed funds industry to attract greater offshore investment now and into the future," Frydenberg said.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) welcomed the draft legislation.

"The FSC has been advocating for the introduction of the CCIV for many years because of its potential to unlock significantly increased export investment in Australia's sophisticated funds management industry," FSC chief executive Sally Loane said.

"We are supportive of significant changes to the revised draft, particularly to remove tax penalties on CCIVs, increase flexibility on CCIVs using custodians, improve the ability of CCIVs to list on financial markets, and allow cross-investment between CCIV sub-funds."