Pinnacle backs investment platform

Pinnacle Investment Management has made a $3 million cornerstone investment in OpenInvest.

Melbourne-based fintech OpenInvest said it will use the funding to increase staff numbers to continue the roll out of its investment administration technology platform.

OpenInvest connects unadvised investors with investment products traditionally only available through personal advice. Its white label partners already include wealth management firms, Hamilton Wealth Partners, Wentworth Securities and Collins House Private Wealth and asset managers, SG Hiscock and Blackmore Capital.

As part of the deal, OpenInvest and Pinnacle have also agreed that OpenInvest will deploy a digital investing solution for Pinnacle.

"This is a logical progression for the Pinnacle business. We want to offer an easier and more engaging way for Australia's retail investors to access our growing network of world-class asset managers," Pinnacle founder and managing director Ian Macoun said.

"By investing in OpenInvest via this funding round we are happy to support an exciting Australian financial technology company that we feel has broad application and strong growth potential."

Meanwhile, OpenInvest co-founder and chief executive Andrew Varlamos said he and his colleagues were excited about the backing.

"We have a huge amount of respect for what Ian and his team have built at Pinnacle, with affiliates delivering consistent out-performance and now managing in excess of $90 billion," he said.

"We look forward to deploying an engaging digital solution for Pinnacle so that they can reach an even broader audience of Australia's retail investors."

Pinnacle head of retail Ramsin Jajoo said the partnership made sense in light of regulatory change in the industry, and pressures on the financial advice sector.

"With the introduction of increased regulation post the Hayne Royal Commission, the exit of the major banks from the wealth management sector and the ongoing reductions in the number of licensed advisers, there is a growing "advice gap" in this country," he said.

"There are many Australians who would like to access professional investment assistance but find it too costly to obtain personal financial advice. OpenInvest's technology will enable us to more readily help these retail consumers access our funds management expertise."

Varlamos added: "The current zeitgeist - a proliferation of online trading apps, with extensive advertising about trading being fun and easy - is not healthy and won't last."

"Trading shares, CFDs or crypto is not the same as investing, and the data shows most amateur traders lose in the long run. The OpenInvest team is motivated by a commitment to bring trusted, experienced and dedicated professionals, like Pinnacle, within reach of all Australians."