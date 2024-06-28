Newspaper icon
PGIM expands APAC team with local hire

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 28 JUN 2024   12:25PM

PGIM has added a former MLC Asset Management executive to its private alternatives team in the Asia Pacific.

The US$1.3 trillion asset management business of Prudential Financial has appointed Dan Greyling as vice president - APAC business development for its newly created private alternatives business.

The new business - which brings together all of the firm's private alternatives capabilities - currently manages US$320.5 billion in private alternative strategies across private credit, real estate equity and debt, private equity, and agriculture.

PGIM said Greyling's hire reflects its commitment to strengthening its alternatives franchise in Asia Pacific.

Based in Sydney, Greyling will be responsible for developing and managing institutional client relationships across APAC, focusing on Australia and Southeast Asia.

This includes capital raising, business development and product development for its global real estate debt and equity strategies, as well as private credit and private equity investment solutions.

Greyling will report to Eduard Wehry, head of Asia Pacific business development for private alternatives.

The recruit has over 15 years' experience in investment consulting and institutional sales in public and private markets.

At MLC, Greyling was director of institutional sales tasked with managing the asset manager's sales and marketing strategy for a broad suite of public and private products.

Before that, he spent 12 years at Russell Investments, where he was most recently head of institutional sales for Australia and Australia and global head of ESG sales.

"Daniel's appointment reflects our commitment to deepening our alternatives capabilities and expanding our foothold in APAC under the new PGIM Private Alternatives business," said Wehry.

"With his strong in-market expertise and proven track record in building institutional relationships, I am confident that Daniel will play an instrumental role in supporting the growth of the business, especially at a time when institutional clients continue to increase their allocations to private alternatives."

Greyling is PGIM's second local appointment this year.

In January, the asset manager appointed Chris Briant as head of its institutional client group for Australia and New Zealand.

MLC Asset ManagementDan GreylingPGIM Private AlternativesEduard WehryChris BriantPrudential FinancialRussell Investments
