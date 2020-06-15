NEWS
Investment
Perth Mint to review audit processes
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 15 JUN 2020   12:38PM

The Perth Mint says it will initiate an independent third-party review of its audit process after an AFR investigation raised concerns about conflicts in how it sources gold.

The Western-Australian government owned Perth Mint allegedly buys up to $200 million of conflict gold from a PNG firm Golden Valley which is owned by a man convicted of killing, and uses mercury and child labour in its production of gold, according to the Australian Financial Review.

The paper also alleged Perth Mint's auditor has never conducted an independent review of its suppliers.

In a statement, Perth Mint chief executive Richard Hayes said the organisation "adheres to the highest ethical standards and is committed to boycotting conflict gold and other minerals".

"We take environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting very seriously and are vigilant in our assessments of the companies from which we source gold and other metals for processing.

He said the firm remains confident that it fully complies with all regulatory requirements and the responsible gold guidelines set out by the global gold industry's governing bodies.

"Consistent with our commitment to ethical, robust and best practice processes we will initiate an independent third party review of our audit processes," Hayes said.

The statement said the review will also assess Perth Mint's arrangements with licensed counterparties, which may deal with Artisanal Small-scale Mining (ASM).

Perth Mint has a $508 million exchange traded product called the Perth Mint Gold (ASX: PMGOLD) which gives investors the ability to purchase government-backed gold via the ASX.

