Perpetual executive jumps to Xplore

Xplore Wealth has hired from Perpetual's executive team for its new head of product.

Neil Gellett has been appointed to the role, after close to five years in the same position at Perpetual.

Prior to Perpetual Gellett worked at BT Financial Group, holding a number of roles including head of product management, retail and corporate super, and head of business design and development, retail and corporate super.

Xplore Wealth chief executive Mike Wright told Financial Standard he was pleased to confirm the appointment following an extensive market search.

"We have been deliberate and considered in our approach to finding the right candidate for this role and look forward to Neil joining," Wright said.

"Neil's 21 years' experience in wealth management, including his expertise in managed discretionary accounts (MDA) and superannuation will be instrumental in supporting our clients across our entire business including our RSE, Aracon Superannuation.

"Neil's role and expertise will be vital as we progress with our aspiration of becoming the most valued provider to the Australian advice market"

The news comes after the platform provider announced a slew of new products set to launch this year.

Xplore teased three new offers for 2020, including international trading (MDA International), foreign exchange, and a cash trading offer.