NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Perpetual executive jumps to Xplore
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 8 APR 2020   12:40PM

Xplore Wealth has hired from Perpetual's executive team for its new head of product.

Neil Gellett has been appointed to the role, after close to five years in the same position at Perpetual.

Prior to Perpetual Gellett worked at BT Financial Group, holding a number of roles including head of product management, retail and corporate super, and head of business design and development, retail and corporate super.

Xplore Wealth chief executive Mike Wright told Financial Standard he was pleased to confirm the appointment following an extensive market search.

"We have been deliberate and considered in our approach to finding the right candidate for this role and look forward to Neil joining," Wright said.

"Neil's 21 years' experience in wealth management, including his expertise in managed discretionary accounts (MDA) and superannuation will be instrumental in supporting our clients across our entire business including our RSE, Aracon Superannuation.

"Neil's role and expertise will be vital as we progress with our aspiration of becoming the most valued provider to the Australian advice market"

The news comes after the platform provider announced a slew of new products set to launch this year.

Xplore teased three new offers for 2020, including international trading (MDA International), foreign exchange, and a cash trading offer.

Read more: PerpetualXplore WealthNeil GellettMike WrightAracon SuperannuationBT Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual exits MySuper
Dow skyrockets in two-day winning streak
Advice important for family conscious: Perpetual
Portfolio rebalancing should be timed: Xplore
SS&C secures platform mandate
Why remediation jobs aren't short-term
Product provider partners with BTFG
Wealth manager appoints new head of advice
Desktop Broker hires senior sales exec
Spitfire loses top executives
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qT5RZ8fS