Perpetual Corporate Trust acquires IAM's term deposit broking business

Perpetual Corporate Trust (PCT) has acquired Income Asset Management's (IAM) term deposit broking business, which has nearly $1.6 billion in client funds.

Given that Perpetual's subsidiary has more than $8 billion in deposit and fixed income funds under administration, IAM said PCT is well positioned to take the business forward.

"The term deposit business has reached a scale that requires further investment in technology and marketing to drive continued growth. Given the highly competitive, low-margin nature of the deposit broking market," IAM said, adding it determined that such an investment would be better suited to an operator of greater scale.

As part of the deal, four staff members from IAM will move to PCT on October 1.

"This ensures existing clients will have a seamless transition to PCT and continuity of their relationship manager," IAM said.

IAM's cash management platform requires a minimum $250,000 to invest in the term deposits.

The term deposit broking business has made a $400,000 net loss.

Following the sale, IAM expects to save $1.4 million in annual costs. IAM said it also anticipates to gain broader benefits from its relationship with PCT that will "flow into our core activities in bonds and loans."

"This includes growing IAM's annual recuring revenue from our revised client custody model connected to our bond and loan offering where margins are more ideal for IAM," the firm said.

IAM recently announced it was the lead arranger for Magnetic Rail Group's $175 million medium-term note issuance.

"This transaction is a big deal for IAM and takes the total issuance from our debt capital markets (DCM) team to over A$1bn in only a few years. This pool creates great investment choices for our clients, which encourages new clients to come into the fold," IAM said.