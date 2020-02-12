NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Perpetual awards mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 12 FEB 2020   12:43PM

An American fund manager has scored Perpetual as its first Aussie institutional client with a credit mandate.

Perpetual has mandated Thornburg Investment Management which is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico and represented here by Melbourne-based Terrain Placement.

Perpetual head of multi-manager Theo Sofios said Thornburg's strategy adds a transparent exposure to unconstrained credit to its portfolios.

"We look forward to partnering with Thornburg and accessing their multisector opportunistic credit strategy via a separately managed account and their upcoming fund for Perpetual Private's implemented fixed income portfolio and fixed Income model portfolios respectively," Sofios said.

Thornburg's multi-sector opportunistic credit strategy has been running since 2008 and invests in income-producing securities with an emphasis on higher-yielding fixed income. It is co-managed by Jason Brady, Jeff Klingelhofer, Lon Erickson and Christian Hoffmann.

Thornburg manages about US $45 billion globally across equities, fixed income and alternatives.

It has been coming to Australia since 2018. Its initial focus was to market its equities and fixed income strategies down under, managing director Matt Burdett told Financial Standard on a visit to Sydney in October.

However, it changed its focus to income strategies after seeing a greater demand for them from superannuation funds.

Read more: PerpetualTheo SofiosThornburg Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
Perpetual appoints APAC lead
Geared super funds hit jackpot
Frontier veteran joins Perpetual
Perpetual Private awards bond mandate
US manager eyes Aussie retirement income
Poor market conditions weigh on Perpetual, Pendal
First Sentier launches funds, picks new RE
Changes at helm for Perpetual
Perpetual profits dip, investments down 29%
Editor's Choice
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
ALLY SELBY
A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.
Separate advice and product: AIOFP
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals wants product failures and financial losses from those failures factored into the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.
Australia's fastest growing investment managers
KANIKA SOOD
A Chicago fund manager tops the list of the 50 fastest-growing investment managers that raise assets from Aussie investors, according to Rainmaker Research.
Praemium expanding in UK, growing managed accounts
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Listed platform Praemium's half yearly results included an update about its UK business and its virtual managed accounts portfolios.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should the Retirement Income Review revise the regulatory settings for Comprehensive Income Products for Retirement (CIPRs)?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Louise Walsh
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FUTURE GENERATION INVESTMENT COMPANY
Future Generation chief executive Louise Walsh isn't the kind of person who waits for an opportunity to fall at her feet; she creates them herself. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something YyZM82hT