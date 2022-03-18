NEWS
Regulatory

Permanent ban for former authorised representative

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 18 MAR 2022   12:14PM

ASIC has permanently banned Roderick Halligan from providing financial services or having any involvement in a financial services business.

According to the corporate regulator, between 1 June 2015 to 22 October 2020, Halligan, who was an authorised representative of BR Securities Australia, transferred shares in excess of $550,000 from his clients' accounts.

The shares were transferred into the trading account of Santorini Sun, a business in which he held an interest, without client authorisation.

Halligan then sold the shares to the benefit of Santorini Sun and himself.

BR Securities reported Halligan's conduct to ASIC on 26 October 2020 and reimbursed his clients for their losses before subsequently being compensated by Halligan.

Through its investigation, ASIC also found that Halligan engaged in conduct designed to cause his clients to believe that they still had the shares he had transferred without authorisation.

In permanently banning Halligan, ASIC said he was not a fit and proper person to provide financial services.

ASIC also found he had failed in his legal obligations not to mislead or deceive and was likely to continue to contravene financial services laws.

Halligan has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

