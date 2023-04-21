PensionDanmark chief executive to retire

Torben Möger Pedersen, the pension fund's first employee and chief executive, will step down from the role after more than 30 years.

Pedersen joined PensionDanmark when the organisation was established in 1992.

Beforehand, he served as chief executive at PKS Pension Fund as well as an economist at The Secretariat of the Danish Economic Council.

Pedersen has also chaired countless boards, such as Copenhagen Business School, the Danish Government and Denmark's Export and Investment Fund.

PensionDanmark chair and chief executive of the Confederation of Danish Industries Lars Sandahl Sørensen said Pedersen has worked tirelessly and decisively throughout three decades.

"In the chairmanship we have been discussing the long-term strategy of the company with Torben on a regular basis and considering his wish to focus on board work, we agreed, that the timing now is right for a new chief executive to take charge," Sørensen said.

PensionDanmark has become a significant provider of welfare services following many years of member-focused innovation with Pedersen as a consistent driving force, Sørensen said.

"He will hand over a company in peak condition with a future-proofed digital setup, low costs and the best returns in the business for 2022," he said.

"This provides ideal conditions for a new chief executive set the future direction for PensionDanmark. Sørensen."

On his departure, Pedersen said: "Having taken part in the foundation of PensionDanmark, becoming the first employee and the chief executive for more than 30 years, I have decided to pass on the baton."

"It has been a great honor and joy together with our skilled employees to be handed the task to develop PensionDanmark into an important supplier of sustainable welfare solutions for common Danes.

"As of October 1, I will spend my time on board work, advisory tasks, my family and other private priorities."

Pedersen will remain as chief executive of PensionDanmark until October 1.

The board has initiated the recruitment of Pedersen's replacement and expects the process to be concluded by the end of the year.