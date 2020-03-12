Pension fund chief executive retires

The chief executive of one of the United States' largest pension funds is set to retire after 18 years in the top job.

Jack Ehnes, chief executive of the California State Teachers' Retirement System (CalSTRS) has announced his will retire later this year.

Ehnes has served as chief executive of the $379 billion pension fund since February 2002. The CalSTRS board has commenced a recruitment process for his successor.

"We have demonstrated the value that a defined benefit pension plays in attracting and retaining California's quality public educators," Ehnes said, announcing his decision.

"The staff, leadership and board have successfully implemented a path to full funding, which has restored retirement security to California's public educators. This has transformed CalSTRS into a sustainable organisation that will be here for teachers for generations to come."

Commenting, Teachers' Retirement Board chair Sharon Hendricks said: "Under Jack's leadership, CalSTRS has weathered the challenges of financial market downturns and pension reform efforts. He has also been a global leader on sustainability."

"I believe his biggest contribution has been his commitment to diversity and developing highly skilled staff at every level. He is leaving us with a capable team of professionals who will carry on the mission of CalSTRS. That is his legacy."

Early in Ehnes' tenure, reform efforts threatened to significantly reduce or eliminate altogether public pension plans' ability to provide secure retirement benefits, the fund said.

"During that time, CalSTRS evolved as a leader in the debate, emerging from those turbulent times with a solid long-term funding plan in place and a benefit structure that continues to provide educators with a rewarding retirement," CalSTRS said.

Established in 1913, CalSTRS is the largest educator-only pension fund in the world.