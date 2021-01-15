Pendal reports $1.6bn in net outflows

Investors pulled $1.6 billion net from Pendal Group's strategies in the December quarter, but total funds under management grew 5.4% to hit $97.4 billion as performance picked up.

The net outflows of $1.6 billion were mostly from the JO Hambro Capital Management Business, after investors redeemed $800 million from the UK Dynamic OEIC following its underperformance during COVID-19.

JO Hambro also handed back another $700 million to institutional clients who Pendal says rebalanced their portfolios. Two well-performing strategies saw $300 million in outflows following profit-taking.

Pendal Australia's net outflows for the period were $200 million. This included $400 million from Australian institutional clients and $100 million from legacy Westpac book.

"We continued to see positive momentum in US pooled funds and the Australian wholesale channel, and pleasingly we have had strong initial support for the Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions strategy with the recently launched UK OEIC fund approaching $100 million in client money by the end of the quarter," Pendal Group chief executive officer Emilio Gonzalez said.

"Investor sentiment in the UK and Europe and investment performance in our JOCHM value-oriented funds improved in the second half of the quarter."

Overall, group assets were $97.4 billion (up 5.4% from September quarter).

Net outflows took shaved off $1.6 billion and FX impact of stronger AUD took $2.7 billion. However, these offset by the investment performance which added $9.3 billion, resulting in a net gain on total assets for the period.

JO Hambro business reported performance fees of $41.2 million for the year ending December, a significant improvement from just $600,000 in the previous corresponding period.

They will contribute $21.4 million to underlying NPAT for the year ending September 30.