Investment

Pendal recovers losses

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 5 NOV 2021   12:11PM

Pendal reported a 41.5% jump in net profit after tax to $164.7 million in the year ending September, making up for the losses in its previous results.

The funds management firm also recorded a 34.6% spike in revenue to $627.4 million and average funds under management grew 14% to $107.9 billion.

Fee revenue was also up by 23% to $581.9 million with performance fees jumping to $57.5 million from $13.4 million. The base fee margin remained steady at 48bps.

Pendal will pay a final dividend of 24 cents per share on December 16 with full-year earnings per share totalling 48.2 cents.

In addition, FUM doubled to $139.2 billion following the acquisition of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley and favourable foreign currency movements. It also recorded $2.9 billion in outflows in the institutional and sub-advised channels.

"2021 has been a year of significant progress with a strong uplift in earnings and dividends for our shareholders. Over the past 12 months we have invested in developing our global distribution capability, optimising our global operating platform and expanding our product offering," Pendal Group chief executive Nick Good said.

"We start the new financial year with equity markets near all-time highs. However, we see pressure on flows, particularly in the institutional channel. While this may have short-term effects, we are confident that changes made to our sales leadership during the year and ongoing development of our US and European distribution strategy, will support further growth."

