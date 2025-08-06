PC recommends switch to digital financial reporting

An interim report from the Productivity Commission (PC) has recommended Australian companies switch to digital financial reporting to allow for data to be better extracted.

The report looked at how Australia can better harness the data contained in the financial reports that many large companies and organisations must prepare and submit.

The PC said Australia is one of the only countries that still requires companies to submit these reports in non-digital formats like hardcopy or PDF.

Th report said this makes extracting data from Australian financial reports expensive, time consuming and more prone to error.

The report recommended that the Australian Government make digital financial reporting mandatory for disclosing entities.

"The data in these reports informs countless financial decisions that affect almost all of us through our superannuation or the shares we own," PC commissioner Julie Abramson said.

"Digital financial reporting saves time and money but it could also lead to better, more profitable decision-making."

In addition, the report said Australia can unlock the benefits of data and digital technology with a growth-focused approach to regulating AI and new pathways to give people access to the data about themselves.

The interim report, Harnessing data and digital technology, is the third of five inquiries into productivity the PC is undertaking, presenting practical reforms to get Australia back on the path to growth.

"The average Australian today enjoys living standards three times higher than the average Australian in the 1960s, due in part to the productivity growth that new technology has delivered," PC commissioner Stephen King said.

"With the right policy approach, AI technology and innovations in data could help Australia get back on the path to growth."

Th report suggested that AI will likely add more than $116 billion to Australian economic activity over the next decade.

As a result, it recommended an approach to regulation that limits the risks that AI presents without stifling its growth potential.

The PC said the government should check for gaps in current regulation exposed by AI and, where possible, amend that same regulation to fill them. AI-specific regulation should only be considered as a last resort.

"Like any new technology, AI comes with risks. But we can address many of these risks by refining and amending the rules and frameworks we already have in place," King said.

"Adding economy-wide regulations that specifically target AI could see Australia fall behind the curve, limiting a potentially enormous growth opportunity."

The report also recommends the government establish simple, flexible regulatory pathways to give individuals and businesses greater access to data that relates to them.

The pathways would "meet sectors where they are" and be gradually implemented, starting with use cases where data sharing would have large benefits and low compliance costs.

"Businesses use data about us every day, but it's often more difficult than it needs to be for us to access that same data ourselves," King said.

"With better access to this data, we can get more value out of our products and services and get insights and advice that could help us make better decisions."

The report found improving people's ability to access data that relates to them could spur competition and innovation and deliver productivity gains worth as much as $10 billion a year.

The report also looked at data protections embedded in the Privacy Act, and found they are costing business, limiting innovation, and in many cases, not providing the protections consumers expect.

It found that parts of the Act are too focused on prescribing actions or procedures businesses must take, rather than outcomes, and can place the burden of privacy protection on individuals, rather than businesses.

"To use a product or service, consumers are often asked to acknowledge lengthy, complex privacy policies that few have the time to read. In many cases, this is not providing the protection consumers expect, and it can be costly and difficult for businesses to comply with," Abramson said.

The report recommended the government introduce an alternative compliance pathway for business to meet their privacy obligations, focused on outcomes rather than controls-based rules.

The PC is now accepting submissions on these reforms to inform the final report that will be released later this year.