Partners Wealth Group launches Partners Private

Financial advice firm Partners Wealth Group has launched a new venture for sophisticated and wholesale investors.

Partners Private will provide access to investments for individuals, who meet the definition of a sophisticated or wholesale investor, that are usually reserved for investment banks, stockbrokers, and family offices.

"We're thrilled to announce Partners Private. It has the potential to provide major investment opportunities for our clients that are seeking more than the traditional strategic advice and portfolio management they already receive from us," Partners Wealth Group managing director Mathew Cassidy said.

"Partners Private offers opportunities that they've never had access to before and creates significant diversification of core portfolios through an exciting range of possible investments.

"Partners Private clients will receive access to exclusive wholesale investment opportunities which are not traditionally available for retail clients, complementing and enhancing their investment experience. Our observation is that individual investors deserve better access to institutional grade investment opportunities."

Partners Private will focus on unlisted opportunities in property, private equity, and debt.

Chief investment officer Graeme Bibby added that the firms aim to be able to offer clients assured quality in investments.

"PWG's retail and wholesale clients can be more assured that they are accessing harder to find and the highest quality offerings from each asset class, and not have to decide for themselves from a very long list of options that may be distributed by others with little discernment of quality," he said.