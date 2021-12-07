NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

Partners Wealth Group launches Partners Private

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 7 DEC 2021   12:01PM

Financial advice firm Partners Wealth Group has launched a new venture for sophisticated and wholesale investors.

Partners Private will provide access to investments for individuals, who meet the definition of a sophisticated or wholesale investor, that are usually reserved for investment banks, stockbrokers, and family offices.

"We're thrilled to announce Partners Private. It has the potential to provide major investment opportunities for our clients that are seeking more than the traditional strategic advice and portfolio management they already receive from us," Partners Wealth Group managing director Mathew Cassidy said.

"Partners Private offers opportunities that they've never had access to before and creates significant diversification of core portfolios through an exciting range of possible investments.

"Partners Private clients will receive access to exclusive wholesale investment opportunities which are not traditionally available for retail clients, complementing and enhancing their investment experience. Our observation is that individual investors deserve better access to institutional grade investment opportunities."

Partners Private will focus on unlisted opportunities in property, private equity, and debt.

Chief investment officer Graeme Bibby added that the firms aim to be able to offer clients assured quality in investments.

"PWG's retail and wholesale clients can be more assured that they are accessing harder to find and the highest quality offerings from each asset class, and not have to decide for themselves from a very long list of options that may be distributed by others with little discernment of quality," he said.

Read more: Partners PrivatePartners Wealth GroupGraeme BibbyMathew CassidyPWG
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief
Chief investment officer departs Mutual Trust
HUB24 hires managed portfolios lead
Advice group adds general manager
AIA CIO jumps ship

Editor's Choice

AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The chief operating officer of Countplus will join AZ Next Generation Advisory in the new year, spearheading the group's expansion plans.

Avanteos faces criminal charges over deceased super members

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:26PM
ASIC has brought criminal charges against Avanteos Investments for charging deceased superannuation members.

State Street, Vanguard complete world first blockchain trade

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
State Street Digital, Vanguard and Symbiont have completed the first live trade for foreign exchange forward contracts leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts.

The dark side of super switching: Research

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:15AM
New research from Griffith University and Iress has revealed the 'double-edged sword' of the ease with which consumers can switch their superannuation.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

Access a 20% EOY discount to Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.