Pandemic created a new billionaire every 30 hours: Oxfam

Billionaire wealth soared during and after the pandemic, with a new billionaire created every 30 hours in 2022, a new Oxfam International brief reveals.

According to Oxfam, the total wealth of the world's billionaires is now equivalent to 13.9% of global GDP, a three-fold increase (up from 4.4%) in 2000.

This wealth has risen more in the first 24 months of COVID-19 than in the last 23 years combined.

According to the data, the world's 10 richest men now own more wealth than the bottom 40% of the world's population, while the richest 20 billionaires are worth more than the entire GDP of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Today there is 2668 billionaires in the world, 573 more than in 2020, and together they have $12.7 trillion. A worker in the bottom 50% would have to work for 112 years to earn what someone in the top 1% does in a single year.

Meanwhile, nearly a million people could be pushed into extreme poverty at the same rate.

"Billionaires fortunes have not necessarily increased because they are smarter or working harder," Oxfam's executive director Gabriela Bucher said.

"Workers are working harder, for less pay and in worse conditions. The super-rich have rigged the system with impunity for decades and they are now reaping the benefits."

Oxfam's brief also revealed that global corporations in the energy, food and pharmaceutical sectors are posting record-high profits, even as wages have barely budged, and workers struggle with decades-high prices amid COVID-19.

The fortunes of food and energy billionaires have risen by $453 billion in the last two years, equivalent to $1 billion every two days.

Five of the largest energy companies in the world (BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Exxon and Chevron) are together making $2600 profit every second, and there are now 62 new food billionaires.

Oxfam is calling for governments to introduce a range of measures to ease wealth inequality, including one-off taxes on billionaires' pandemic windfalls and permanent wealth taxes; an annual wealth tax on millionaires starting at just 2% on wealth over $5 million and 5% for billionaires could generate $2.52 trillion a year, it said.

This could lift 2.3 billion people out of poverty, create enough vaccines for the world and deliver universal healthcare to all living in low and lower middle income countries, Oxfam estimates.