Pan-Asian equities to perform well: Longlead
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 23 NOV 2020   12:14PM

Despite the tumultuous market conditions brought about this year, Longlead Capital Partners believes Pan-Asia equities are set to deliver a strong performance in 2021.

The region delivered positives returns and outperformed global peers in 2020 which is expected to continue in 2021, according to Longlead's 2021 Pan-Asian Investment Outlook.

Longlead Capital's chief investment officer Tim Campbell said: "As a firm, we are seeing very strong interest from institutional investors, superannuation funds and sophisticated investors, looking to increase their overall allocation to the Pan-Asian region."

"This is driven by the region's positive economic fundamentals, as well as Asia's compelling opportunity set driven by early and decisive action in the region to stem the spread of COVID-19."

Campbell said, despite the region offering attractive diversification opportunities, both Australian and global investors are fundamentally underweight, particularly in China.

"There is no question that China is a key element in the appeal of investors looking to the Pan-Asia region - it's the second largest economy in the world, the most populous country, with ongoing economic reform, supported by the buying power of over a billion Chinese consumers," he said.

"The Chinese equity market is a compelling long term proposition for any investor."

Looking ahead to 2021, Campbell said there is still value on offer in Asia which is scarce elsewhere.

"While many global markets have rallied back from their March lows, company earnings in most countries may take until 2022 or later to rebound to pre-pandemic levels based on consensus analyst forecasts," Campbell said.

"That means that when looking at conventional valuation metrics such as price to earnings ratios, market indices such as the S&P500 in the US look very expensive versus history as current earnings are at their cyclical lows."

Within Pan-Asia markets, Campbell said key sectors poised to 'win' in 2021 include renewable energy, electric mobility and 5G telecommunications.

"Globally, governments have collectively announced trillions of dollars in spending programs to support their economies," he said.

"What is notably different from past cycles however is that this spending is increasingly being directed towards socially responsible investment that can improve sustainability and support productivity.

"The importance of this for Asian equities in 2021 is that Asia is central to the supply chains in each of these industries."

