NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
General
Overhaul bites Deutsche Bank bottom line
BY ALLY SELBY  |  FRIDAY, 31 JAN 2020   12:41PM

Multinational investment powerhouse Deutsche Bank is looking worse for wear, posting a full-year net loss of $8.71 billion (€5.3 billion).

The multi-billion dollar loss has been driven by the bank's strategic transformation project, which saw Deutsche Bank pull out of its global equities sales and trades businesses, as well as scale back its global investment banking division in July last year.

Despite the figures, Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing believed the bank could return to growth.

"Our new strategy is gaining traction," he said.

"Stabilising revenues in the second half of 2019 and our consistent cost discipline both contributed to better operating performance than in 2018.

"Our client business is developing well, right across the bank. With our strong capital position and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, we're very confident we can finance our transformation with our own resources and return to growth," Sewing added.

The bank attributed €2.8 billion in pre-tax losses. This includes the transformation charges of €1.1 billion, goodwill impairments of €1 billion, as well as severance expenses of €805 million.

Chump change, considering the bank made 18,000 people redundant in a bid to save €6 billion by 2022.

Deutsche Bank said the losses were in line with expectations.

"All these transformation-related effects were broadly in line with projections," it said.

"As at the end of 2019, Deutsche Bank had recognised 70% of the anticipated cumulative costs to achieve its transformation strategy between 2019 and 2022."

These transformation costs rose by €400 million from previous expectations.

For the fourth quarter, Deutsche Bank reported a pre-tax loss of €1.3 billion, including €608 million in transformative charges and €473 million in restructuring and severance losses. It realigned these losses with a deferred tax adjustment of €400 million, lifting the bank's net losses for the fourth quarter to €1.5 billion.

The bank's core business "the Core Bank" reported a pre-tax profit of €543 million for the full year. Deutsche Bank argued this figure would have been €2.8 billion, up 7% from 2018, if it weren't for the transformative charges, goodwill impairments and severance expenses.

For the fourth quarter, the core business suffered a pre-tax loss of €437 million euros, which the bank wholly attributed to transformative changes. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 5% from the previous year at €5.5 billion.

Revenues for the "Core Bank" were down 2% from the previous year, at €23 billion. Deutsche Bank pointed to the "challenging interest rate environment" and the uncertain "global economic outlook" as key factors impacting revenue growth.

Deutsche Bank reduced its investments in risk weighted assets by €18 billion to €324 billion euros during the fourth quarter. This lifted the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio to 13.6% during the quarter.

The ratio protects the bank against unexpected losses, such as those occurred during a financial crisis. The bank aims to meet its target of a CET1 ratio above 12.5% at all times during 2022.

Deutsche Bank has also been working to reduce its leverage exposure. In the fourth quarter it reduced its leveraged exposure by €123 billion to 1,168 billion at the year end.

Non-interest expenses were up 7% for the year, hitting €25.1 billion, while in the fourth quarter, non-interest expenses were €6.4 billion.

Costs were reduced across all major categories except for IT expenses, which the bank argued, was all part of its transformation strategy.

"Deutsche Bank's commitment to continue spending on technology and controls [is] in line with its transformation strategy," it said.

Read more: Deutsche BankChristian Sewing
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ACCC immunity deal questioned by court
Deutsche Bank offloads $76b in assets
IFM pushes into large scale private equity
Former Deutsche director joins EQT
Boutique distribution lead departs
Credit Suisse names chief executive
Deutsche chief to buy shares amid turmoil
Deutsche Bank slashes global workforce, exits global equities
GAM names local institutional business director
Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank merger likely
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nLqpCO07