Overhaul bites Deutsche Bank bottom line

Multinational investment powerhouse Deutsche Bank is looking worse for wear, posting a full-year net loss of $8.71 billion (€5.3 billion).

The multi-billion dollar loss has been driven by the bank's strategic transformation project, which saw Deutsche Bank pull out of its global equities sales and trades businesses, as well as scale back its global investment banking division in July last year.

Despite the figures, Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing believed the bank could return to growth.

"Our new strategy is gaining traction," he said.

"Stabilising revenues in the second half of 2019 and our consistent cost discipline both contributed to better operating performance than in 2018.

"Our client business is developing well, right across the bank. With our strong capital position and a Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.6%, we're very confident we can finance our transformation with our own resources and return to growth," Sewing added.

The bank attributed €2.8 billion in pre-tax losses. This includes the transformation charges of €1.1 billion, goodwill impairments of €1 billion, as well as severance expenses of €805 million.

Chump change, considering the bank made 18,000 people redundant in a bid to save €6 billion by 2022.

Deutsche Bank said the losses were in line with expectations.

"All these transformation-related effects were broadly in line with projections," it said.

"As at the end of 2019, Deutsche Bank had recognised 70% of the anticipated cumulative costs to achieve its transformation strategy between 2019 and 2022."

These transformation costs rose by €400 million from previous expectations.

For the fourth quarter, Deutsche Bank reported a pre-tax loss of €1.3 billion, including €608 million in transformative charges and €473 million in restructuring and severance losses. It realigned these losses with a deferred tax adjustment of €400 million, lifting the bank's net losses for the fourth quarter to €1.5 billion.

The bank's core business "the Core Bank" reported a pre-tax profit of €543 million for the full year. Deutsche Bank argued this figure would have been €2.8 billion, up 7% from 2018, if it weren't for the transformative charges, goodwill impairments and severance expenses.

For the fourth quarter, the core business suffered a pre-tax loss of €437 million euros, which the bank wholly attributed to transformative changes. Revenue for the fourth quarter was up 5% from the previous year at €5.5 billion.

Revenues for the "Core Bank" were down 2% from the previous year, at €23 billion. Deutsche Bank pointed to the "challenging interest rate environment" and the uncertain "global economic outlook" as key factors impacting revenue growth.

Deutsche Bank reduced its investments in risk weighted assets by €18 billion to €324 billion euros during the fourth quarter. This lifted the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio to 13.6% during the quarter.

The ratio protects the bank against unexpected losses, such as those occurred during a financial crisis. The bank aims to meet its target of a CET1 ratio above 12.5% at all times during 2022.

Deutsche Bank has also been working to reduce its leverage exposure. In the fourth quarter it reduced its leveraged exposure by €123 billion to 1,168 billion at the year end.

Non-interest expenses were up 7% for the year, hitting €25.1 billion, while in the fourth quarter, non-interest expenses were €6.4 billion.

Costs were reduced across all major categories except for IT expenses, which the bank argued, was all part of its transformation strategy.

"Deutsche Bank's commitment to continue spending on technology and controls [is] in line with its transformation strategy," it said.