Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment

The uncertainty and volatility that COVID-19 has endowed on markets has opened up opportunities not seen in decades, according to a $9.5 billion Aussie investment manager.

However, in order to take advantage of these opportunities investors must be selective within both sectors and stocks, regardless of the "low price" of the asset.

The key to success in the current environment is to not be overly defensive, but to remain invested for the recovery that will come, according to Ausbil Investment Management chief executive Paul Xiradis.

"Markets have already priced-in the expectation of recession, in the US, Australia and globally, and are now looking through the negative data with more confidence, the main unknown being COVID-19 itself," he said.

"For this reason, there will be bounces in optimism and pessimism in the coming months, on both the macroeconomic and market front."

While a collapsing oil price may be seen as an indicator of the world economy in recession, it will actually be a positive for businesses as they begin to recover, he argued.

"Interest rates will also assist recovery and will stay lower for longer, possibly for years to come," Xiradis said.

He recommends investors build a deep and granular understand of each company's earnings drivers so they can better understand how they will cope in the coming months.

"For some like the leading data centre and cloud storage group NextDC in the Software & Services sector, and Goodman Group who have warehousing and logistics clients such as Amazon in the Real Estate sector, earnings are showing resilience with an outlook for growth," Xiradis said.

"Sectors like Resources (including Rio Tinto, BHP, OZ Minerals and Independence Group), Consumer Staples (like Woolworths), Consumer Discretionary (such as JB Hi-Fi), Health Care (like CSL and ResMed), Telecommunication Services (such as Telstra), Commercial & Professional Services (like Brambles) and Software & Services (like Altium) are likely to see earnings relatively unscathed, and in some cases, rise."

Other companies who have suffered from COVID-19 restrictions, like Qantas, Ramsay Health Care, Sonic Healthcare, Transurban, Seek, and Afterpay will rebound, Xiradis said.

"The question is not if they will bounce back, but simply, when?" He said.

Other sectors will likely see a U-shaped recovery, he said, with stocks like Lendlease, Bluescope Steel and Santos likely to grow as the economy unwinds from current restrictions.

"In terms of outlook, at this stage, the market is still looking for hard information and guidance from companies on which to base forecasts," Xiradis said.

"Many have withdrawn guidance, and consensus has still not caught up. Regardless, we believe that quality companies will settle back on the growth paths along which they were headed before the crisis.

This crisis has offered a rare opportunity to cycle capital into the highest quality portfolio at the most favourable prices, ultimately setting a foundation for future outperformance."

How it impacts dividends

Xiradis said investors must ensure companies have strong balance sheets before they invest.

"Both balance sheet strength and earnings outlook are critical in making the right decisions," he said.

"It is now a 'buyer's market' for carefully selected high-quality stocks that stand to benefit from global stimulus and the eventual shift to recovery, particularly in the health care, software & services, transportation, energy, banks and resources sectors."

87% of the total return for S&P/ASX 200 companies was from dividend and distribution income, he said, with over 50% of dividends paid by just eight companies.

"Dividends are important for investors who require the income stream they offer, but for long-term investors, earnings matter more," Xiradis said.

"It is hard to determine the impact of COVID-19 on dividends other than to look at the Financial Crisis as a guide. In 2008/2009, some 65% of companies cut or suspended dividends, with dividends falling some 30% in value.

"We are expecting a similar impact this time around, however, we also expect this to be temporary."

Industries highly likely to reduce dividends are travel, casinos, retail shopping and energy, he said.

While financials (ex-banks), metals, discretionary healthcare and building industries are at medium risk of reducing dividends.

Sectors with relatively low risk of reducing dividends are food retailers, telecommunication companies, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, technology, regulated utilities, iron ore and gold producers.

