Investment

Online investor participation declines

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 6 FEB 2024   12:41PM

Active online investor numbers have continued to decline, albeit at a slower rate, according to an Investment Trends report.

The report, which surveyed more than 15,000 retail investors and traders in Australia, revealed a contraction to 1.22 million active online investors, a 5% reduction in the second half of 2023, marking a slowdown from the 15% drop recorded in the first half of that year.

Access to international equities appeared to have contributed to an uptick in dormant client reactivations, with a rise from 6% to 8% over the past year, mitigating the decline in investor numbers.

The report highlighted that 29% of reactivated online investors now include international shares in their portfolios, an increase from 25% in May 2023 and 23% in November 2022.

Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said dormancy rates have decreased notably from six months prior but continue to be elevated.

"Inflows of new-to-market online investors continue to dwindle while client reactivation is strong and consistent with levels registered since May 2021," Guiamatsia said.

Among online investors, half categorise themselves as either novice or advanced beginners.

Delving into their investment choices, 30% have most recently allocated funds to small-cap stocks, primarily influenced by the goal of reaching a savings target.

Moreover, the median time for making investment decisions is one week, irrespective of self-assessed proficiency level.

"This insight underscores the pivotal role of education in fostering online investing participation," Guiamatsia said.

Brokers can most effectively support their clients by providing personalised content, offering comprehensive research on individual companies, and delivering detailed analysis of small and mid-cap companies, she concluded.

Read more: InvestorInvestmentInvestment TrendsIrene GuiamatsiaAustraliaStocks
