Nucleus Wealth adds director

Nucleus Wealth chief operating officer Shelley George has been appointed director for the wealth firm.

Nucleus Wealth founder and chief investment officer Damien Klassen commented on the new appointment.

"Shelley has been with the company for over two years now and in that time has been an amazing contributor and a real asset to the Nucleus Wealth team, so her appointment was a natural progression and one that we are all very excited about," he said.

"The genesis of Nucleus Wealth began with a belief that every Australian should have the same opportunity to access quality and customisable investment management, similar to the way in which high-net-worth and sophisticated investors are able to access it, this is done by using technology to control costs and ensuring that our efforts are spent on the real job at hand, which is providing a superior investment outcome for our clients."

George has been with Nucleus since 2020, when she joined from AustralianSuper where she was an equity analyst.

She spent over six years at AustralianSuper in trading and execution before moving into the equity analyst role, covering Australian small cap companies.

Earlier in her career, George worked at AMP Capital as an equity dealer for global listed property and infrastructure funds.