NSX partners with retail platform

The National Stock Exchange is partnering with online retail broking platform Marketech, to give smaller companies access to capital.

The partnership aims to improve liquidity for emerging Australian companies and allowing active traders to have real time visibility of the NSX market via the Marketech platform.

"The NSX plays an important role in the early stage investment sector by offering the next generation of emerging Australian venture companies access to much needed capital. However, for investors it has been a challenge to gain visibility and access to investment opportunities in these companies," Marketech chief executive Travis Clark said.

This is the first time online retail investors have had access to the NSX as it was previously only available through brokers. Investors will also be able to settle trades through CHESS.

"We have made a number of very significant technology upgrades in the last 12 months, with the connection to the Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) last November allowing fully automated trading and novated settlement on the NSX for the first time," NSX chief executive John Karantzis said.

"The addition of the Marketech online trading platform will help improve liquidity and aligns with our goal to become Australia's leading venture exchange."

Marketech is focusing what it believes is an overlooked segment of the market, active and serious traders. The platform provides market-leading trading tools and fairer fees to active investors.

"We are very focused on using technology to bring institutional level functionality to retail investors. Marketech has built a technology platform that uniquely caters for serious traders looking for high end functionality," Clark said.

"For too long, these traders have had to either pay higher fees or put up with substandard technology that is not fit for purpose. Our technology and pricing structure is a game changer for this growing group of active traders."