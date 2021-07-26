NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

NSX partners with retail platform

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 26 JUL 2021   11:25AM

The National Stock Exchange is partnering with online retail broking platform Marketech, to give smaller companies access to capital.

The partnership aims to improve liquidity for emerging Australian companies and allowing active traders to have real time visibility of the NSX market via the Marketech platform.

"The NSX plays an important role in the early stage investment sector by offering the next generation of emerging Australian venture companies access to much needed capital. However, for investors it has been a challenge to gain visibility and access to investment opportunities in these companies," Marketech chief executive Travis Clark said.

This is the first time online retail investors have had access to the NSX as it was previously only available through brokers. Investors will also be able to settle trades through CHESS.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"We have made a number of very significant technology upgrades in the last 12 months, with the connection to the Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) last November allowing fully automated trading and novated settlement on the NSX for the first time," NSX chief executive John Karantzis said.

"The addition of the Marketech online trading platform will help improve liquidity and aligns with our goal to become Australia's leading venture exchange."

Marketech is focusing what it believes is an overlooked segment of the market, active and serious traders. The platform provides market-leading trading tools and fairer fees to active investors.

"We are very focused on using technology to bring institutional level functionality to retail investors. Marketech has built a technology platform that uniquely caters for serious traders looking for high end functionality," Clark said.

"For too long, these traders have had to either pay higher fees or put up with substandard technology that is not fit for purpose. Our technology and pricing structure is a game changer for this growing group of active traders."

Read more: MarketechNSXNational Stock ExchangeTravis ClarkJohn Karantzis
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

OpenMarkets raises $10m, moves up ranks
ASIC takes iSignthis to court
Trading platform partners with Sharesight
National Stock Exchange names new chief executive
NSX managing director steps down
ASIC raises concerns over NSX listings
IRESS secures NSX deal
India multi asset fund to list on ASX
Liquidnet increases access to India equity trading

Editor's Choice

Vale Murray Wyatt

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
The long serving chair of wealth management firm Morrows is being remembered for his larger-than-life personality and generous spirit following his sudden passing last week.

Spaceship hits $1bn in total assets

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:38PM
The superannuation and investing startup has crossed $1 billion in total assets, after more than doubling the number in the last year.

Advice association shutters

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:50AM
A financial advice industry association, which had been vocal in boycotting the FASEA exam and fighting to retain life commissions, has shuttered.

New role for Mutual Trust investment chief

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
Former Mutual Trust and AIA Australia chief investment officer Graeme Bibby has joined a wealth management firm.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.