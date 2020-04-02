Not buy time yet: Lonsec

Lonsec's chief investment officer says valuations look way cheaper than a month ago, but he's not hitting buy just yet for its $600 million managed accounts asset pool.

Lonsec's managed accounts have about $600 million in assets under management and are used by advisers and advice groups.

An investment committee composed of senior Lonsec research staff, consultants, and external committee decide the overall investment strategy, the asset classes to invest in, and the managers that it uses. It is led by Lukasz de Pourbaix as the chief investment officer.

"Our view is that we have already seen significant pull back from the valuation perspective. There is 10 to 40% negative returns everywhere you look and negative returns for individual stocks are even further," de Pourbaix said.

"We won't be selling risk assets. The question now is at what point do you take on more risk.

"And we probably want to get more clarity about liquidity and earnings," he said.

The earnings part is the trickier of the two.

He says while the liquidity in the fixed income universe has improved since central banks eased further, it is still changing day to day. In Australia, the Reserve Bank has promised to inject at least $2 billion over the next three for small-to-medium-enterprise borrowing.

Meanwhile, Lonsec's asset allocation committee has decided to diversify within its existing asset class allocations, as it awaits clarity in the lead up to a rebalance.

In the past few weeks, it has added gold into the portfolio under its alternatives allocation. In fixed income, it had added a relative value strategy, which de Pourbaix says us less sensitive to credit or bond markets.

"We don't have a long-term price target for gold. It is or a strategic allocation but in a market with significant volatility, gold has acted like a safe haven," he said.

Overall, its slightly underweight equities. Within the global equities portion, it has a slightly higher allocation to emerging markets.

However, in fixed income, it has a slightly lower allocation to emerging markets, high-yield credit and debt, as Lonsec sees them as correlated to equities during periods of volatility.

"You are not going to pick the bottom of the market. The recent stimulus is one less data point in uncertainty. We are just waiting to see how much more stimulus or liquidity the central banks will provide."

