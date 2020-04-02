NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Not buy time yet: Lonsec
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   4:59PM

Lonsec's chief investment officer says valuations look way cheaper than a month ago, but he's not hitting buy just yet for its $600 million managed accounts asset pool.

Lonsec's managed accounts have about $600 million in assets under management and are used by advisers and advice groups.

An investment committee composed of senior Lonsec research staff, consultants, and external committee decide the overall investment strategy, the asset classes to invest in, and the managers that it uses. It is led by Lukasz de Pourbaix as the chief investment officer.

"Our view is that we have already seen significant pull back from the valuation perspective. There is 10 to 40% negative returns everywhere you look and negative returns for individual stocks are even further," de Pourbaix said.

"We won't be selling risk assets. The question now is at what point do you take on more risk.

"And we probably want to get more clarity about liquidity and earnings," he said.

The earnings part is the trickier of the two.

He says while the liquidity in the fixed income universe has improved since central banks eased further, it is still changing day to day. In Australia, the Reserve Bank has promised to inject at least $2 billion over the next three for small-to-medium-enterprise borrowing.

Meanwhile, Lonsec's asset allocation committee has decided to diversify within its existing asset class allocations, as it awaits clarity in the lead up to a rebalance.

In the past few weeks, it has added gold into the portfolio under its alternatives allocation. In fixed income, it had added a relative value strategy, which de Pourbaix says us less sensitive to credit or bond markets.

"We don't have a long-term price target for gold. It is or a strategic allocation but in a market with significant volatility, gold has acted like a safe haven," he said.

Overall, its slightly underweight equities. Within the global equities portion, it has a slightly higher allocation to emerging markets.

However, in fixed income, it has a slightly lower allocation to emerging markets, high-yield credit and debt, as Lonsec sees them as correlated to equities during periods of volatility.

"You are not going to pick the bottom of the market. The recent stimulus is one less data point in uncertainty. We are just waiting to see how much more stimulus or liquidity the central banks will provide."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: LonsecLukasz de PourbaixReserve Bank
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Product provider partners with BTFG
RBA pulls QE trigger
Lonsec recommends PCFM fund
ANZ wealth exit sees hundreds of jobs go
FICAP 2020 weeks away
MyNorth bolsters managed portfolio offering
Product provider makes big FASEA promise
Industry super steps up SG campaign as RBA weighs in
Lowe snaps back at critics
VanEck launches new income product
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something Ji0OinOp