Economics
No liquidity support for super: RBA
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 APR 2020   11:46AM

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said while some super funds may shrink as a result of the governments early release scheme, they are well placed to manage the withdrawals.

Lowe said the industry as a whole should be able to cope with the number of withdrawals.

"For some funds withdrawals are going to be quite large though and those funds will have to shrink," he said.

"Some scenarios suggest that up to 20-25% of funds under management could be withdrawn."

Lowe stressed that the industry has had a month to prepare for the withdrawals and they will have more time before the withdrawals actually take place.

Lowe said he is confident Australia's super funds will be able to meet the liquidity demands of their members.

"If the Reserve Bank was to provide a liquidity support facility it would need to pass the public interest test and we need to be able to conclude that it was needed to support the stability of the financial system," Lowe said.

"At the moment, we are not in a position to conclude that."

Additionally, Lowe provided an update on the outlook for the Australian economy, saying the country should be prepared for some permanent change.

"It is highly probable that the severe shocks we are now experiencing will change the mindsets of some people and businesses," Lowe said.

"Even after the restrictions are lifted, it is likely that some of the precautionary behaviour will persist."

Lowe said in the months ahead, some businesses will be lost, despite best efforts, and some of those businesses will not reopen.

"There will also be a higher level of debt and some households might revaluate the risks of having highly leveraged balance sheets," he said.

"It is also probable that there will be structural changes in the economy. We are all learning to work, shop and travel differently.

"Some of these changes will probably stay with us, requiring a rethinking of business models. So, the crisis will have reverberations through our economy for some time to come."

Lowe said the best way of dealing with these reverberations is to reinvigorate the country's growth and productivity agenda.

He said there is now an opportunity to push forward with reforms that would move Australia out of the shadows cast by the crisis.

"A strong focus on making Australia a great place for businesses to expand, invest, innovate and hire people is the best way of extending the recovery into a new period of strong and sustainable growth and rising living standards for all Australians," Lowe said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Reserve BankPhilip LoweERSRBAEarly Release SuperCOVID-19CoronavirusMonetary policy
VIEW COMMENTS
