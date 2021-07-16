NEWS
Regulatory

No charges in AMP BOLR investigation

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 16 JUL 2021   8:19AM

ASIC's criminal investigation into AMP's fee-for-no-service conduct related to its Buyer of Last Resort Policy has wrapped up, with the regulator and Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions determining no charges should be brought.

Under AMP's BOLR policy, when a financial adviser would exit via BOLR, that adviser's clients were placed into a 'pool' where they became known as orphans; clients with no financial adviser that continued to be charged for financial advice for up to three months.

The investigation related to suspected criminal conduct regarding the charging of fees for no service in relation to the BOLR Policy in breach of section 1041G (prohibition on dishonest conduct) of the Corporations Act.

AMP Financial Planning was also investigated for breaches of section 1308(2) which relates to making misleading statements.

The investigations resulted in two briefs of evidence being prepared but, following consultation with the CDPP, ASIC said no further action will be taken on these matters.

"The CDPP has now determined, on the basis of the available evidence and weighing the relevant public interest factors, that no charges should be brought for that conduct," ASIC said.

AMP welcomed the news, with general counsel David Cullen saying the institution acknowledges the deficiencies in its historic systems and processes. He added that the business is "pleased to have closure on the matter".

The conduct was the subject of intense scrutiny during the 2018 Royal Commission. At the time, Senior Counsel Assisting Michael Hodge also noted that AMP would dial down fees for orphaned clients rather than issue a disclosure statement not because those clients were being charged fees for no service, but that a disclosure statement might prompt the client to cancel an ongoing fee and potentially lodge a complaint with ASIC, which would be a "negative customer experience".

The regulator's other investigations into fee-for-no-service conduct at AMP are continuing.

As it stands, fee-for-no-service misconduct has seen Australia's largest institutions pay about $1.24 billion in remediation to date.

Read more: ASICBuyer of Last Resort PolicyCDPPCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsAMP Financial Planning
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
