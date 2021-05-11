NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
No big losers in FY22 budget
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:38PM

Just about everyone is a winner in this year's federal budget, with treasurer Josh Frydenberg extending tax cuts, significant measures to enhance women's economic security and a $15 billion infrastructure spend.

Delivering the 2021/22 federal budget in Canberra this evening, Frydenberg declared Australia better placed than just about any other country to meet economic challenges that lie ahead due to the ongoing pandemic.

Australia's deficit will reach $161 billion this year before falling to $57 billion in 2024/25; $52.7 billion below what was forecast in last year's budget.

Significant personal and business tax cuts are expected to be a key driver of the economic recovery. For an additional year, more than 10 million low and middle-income earners will receive up to $1080 for individuals and $2160 for couples.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Temporary full expensing and temporary loss carry-back for businesses, as announced in last year's budget, is also being extended.

The budget is also set to deliver cuts to the cost of childcare via a $1.7 billion investment in the sector. The government will remove the $10,560 cap on the Child Care Subsidy, benefiting about 18,000 families, while also increasing subsidies for families with more than one child under five in care by 30 percentage points, up to a maximum of 95%.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

This is aimed at boosting workforce participation and women's economic security, and is expected to see 40,000 people able to work an extra day each week, Frydenberg said.

Elsewhere, after many years of lobbying, the threshold that requires workers to earn a minimum of $450 a month to be paid the superannuation guarantee has been axed. It's expected to improve the financial situation of around 200,000 women.

It's a move that is sure to be welcomed by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and Women in Super, who have all pushed for the threshold's removal as a means of reducing the gender super gap.

Retirees will also benefit from no longer being required to meet a work test before making voluntary contributions to super from July 2022 and the downsizer scheme being extended to those aged 60 and over. Currently, it is only available to those 65 and over.

Changes to the Pension Loan Scheme are also being introduced from July next year.

Older AAustralians will also be looked after in the form of a $17.7 billion injection into the aged care system.

Frydenberg announced the funding of a further 80,000 home care packages to the existing 195,000. Residents will also have their aged care bills further subsidised, with the government to pay an additional $10 a day per resident.

Finally, a further $15 billion has been committed to the nation's infrastructure, including road safety upgrades and local road infrastructure projects. These include the Bruce Highway in Queensland, the Great Western Highway in New South Wales and Midland Highway upgrades in Tasmania.

Other actions announced by the government include previously publicised measures to boost home ownership rates, a further $2.7 billion for the JobTrainer program, $1.1 billion towards women's safety initiatives, $2.3 billion to enhance mental health support services and $13.2 billion over the next four years to sustain the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Frydenberg rounded out his speech with the outlook for Australia, saying the economy is forecast to grow by 1.25% in 2020/21 and rise to 4.25% in 2021/22. And this budget will help create more than 250,000 additional jobs by the end of 2022/23, he said.

"The economy is coming back. Australia is coming back," he said.

"And this budget will ensure we come back even stronger, securing Australia's recovery."

Read more: Josh FrydenbergAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesJobTrainerNational Disability Insurance SchemePension Loan Scheme
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
More flexibility for retirees
$450 SG threshold axed
Draft regulation on YFYS released
Personal, business tax cuts revealed
Australia is coming back: Frydenberg
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
What to expect from the budget
Budget to boost home ownership rates
Government launches digital economy strategy
Super top ups increase: Survey
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Luke Mcdermott
Consultant
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.