No big losers in FY22 budget

Just about everyone is a winner in this year's federal budget, with treasurer Josh Frydenberg extending tax cuts, significant measures to enhance women's economic security and a $15 billion infrastructure spend.

Delivering the 2021/22 federal budget in Canberra this evening, Frydenberg declared Australia better placed than just about any other country to meet economic challenges that lie ahead due to the ongoing pandemic.

Australia's deficit will reach $161 billion this year before falling to $57 billion in 2024/25; $52.7 billion below what was forecast in last year's budget.

Significant personal and business tax cuts are expected to be a key driver of the economic recovery. For an additional year, more than 10 million low and middle-income earners will receive up to $1080 for individuals and $2160 for couples.

Temporary full expensing and temporary loss carry-back for businesses, as announced in last year's budget, is also being extended.

The budget is also set to deliver cuts to the cost of childcare via a $1.7 billion investment in the sector. The government will remove the $10,560 cap on the Child Care Subsidy, benefiting about 18,000 families, while also increasing subsidies for families with more than one child under five in care by 30 percentage points, up to a maximum of 95%.

This is aimed at boosting workforce participation and women's economic security, and is expected to see 40,000 people able to work an extra day each week, Frydenberg said.

Elsewhere, after many years of lobbying, the threshold that requires workers to earn a minimum of $450 a month to be paid the superannuation guarantee has been axed. It's expected to improve the financial situation of around 200,000 women.

It's a move that is sure to be welcomed by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and Women in Super, who have all pushed for the threshold's removal as a means of reducing the gender super gap.

Retirees will also benefit from no longer being required to meet a work test before making voluntary contributions to super from July 2022 and the downsizer scheme being extended to those aged 60 and over. Currently, it is only available to those 65 and over.

Changes to the Pension Loan Scheme are also being introduced from July next year.

Older AAustralians will also be looked after in the form of a $17.7 billion injection into the aged care system.

Frydenberg announced the funding of a further 80,000 home care packages to the existing 195,000. Residents will also have their aged care bills further subsidised, with the government to pay an additional $10 a day per resident.

Finally, a further $15 billion has been committed to the nation's infrastructure, including road safety upgrades and local road infrastructure projects. These include the Bruce Highway in Queensland, the Great Western Highway in New South Wales and Midland Highway upgrades in Tasmania.

Other actions announced by the government include previously publicised measures to boost home ownership rates, a further $2.7 billion for the JobTrainer program, $1.1 billion towards women's safety initiatives, $2.3 billion to enhance mental health support services and $13.2 billion over the next four years to sustain the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Frydenberg rounded out his speech with the outlook for Australia, saying the economy is forecast to grow by 1.25% in 2020/21 and rise to 4.25% in 2021/22. And this budget will help create more than 250,000 additional jobs by the end of 2022/23, he said.

"The economy is coming back. Australia is coming back," he said.

"And this budget will ensure we come back even stronger, securing Australia's recovery."