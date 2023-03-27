Newspaper icon
NGS Super suffers cyber-attack

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 27 MAR 2023   12:44PM

Some NGS Super members have had their private data compromised in an attack on the fund's systems.

The fund was the victim of a cyber-attack on Friday, March 17 during which some of its systems were accessed. The fund said they were only accessed for a short period of time.

NGS Super said its network was shut down immediately and an investigation was commenced, alongside comprehensive cybersecurity protocols and enhanced network monitoring.

Notably, it said that no money was taken from member accounts.

"Importantly, member super savings and the fund's assets remain secure on a separate platform. We can confirm that your super savings are secure and have been secure at all times," NGS Super said.

However, some data was taken during the breach, and the fund said it would be getting in touch with those members whose information is involved.

"We would like to emphasise that NGS takes cyber security and privacy of all personal information seriously," NGS Super said.

"We sincerely apologise this has happened. You can be assured we remain highly alert and continue to monitor our systems for signs of any suspicious activity."

It comes as regulators are encouraging super funds to strengthen their defences against cyber threats.

At last week's Conference of Major Super Funds, minister for home affairs and cybersecurity Claire O'Neil said the frequency and the sophistication of cyber threats is increasing, and super funds must have robust preventative and responsive measures in place to guard against such threats. Also appearing, The Secure Board director Claire Pales said super funds should always keep hardcopy versions of their response plans on hand, and cyber-attack drills should be carried out regularly.

Representatives from APRA, ASIC and the ATO have also noted cybersecurity as an area of priority for the regulators.

At the recent Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia annual conference, APRA general manager Katrina Ellis said APRA is concerned about the increasing risk to the super industry from cyber breaches and fraud.

"Luckily there hasn't been a material cyber incident in super so far; but our work highlights the need for a broad uplift in cyber risk management," Ellis said.

She also noted that all APRA-regulated super funds would be assess under Prudential Standard CPS 234 Information Security this year.

Last year, Spirit Super was the subject of a breach that saw the information of about 50,000 members from 2019/20 accessed. The data breach occurred when a staff member's email account was caught up in a broad phishing attack campaign.

