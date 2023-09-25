Newspaper icon
NextGen Financial Group forced into liquidation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 25 SEP 2023   12:17PM

After ignoring an Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) determination, which was then escalated to the Federal Court, NextGen Financial Group is now in the process of winding up.

WJ & V Drakoulis Super, the trustees of the SMSF that sued NextGen for not paying the determination, has applied for it to be wound up after the latter failed to pay more than $270,000 it is owed.

The Federal Court hearing is set for October 3 in Melbourne, according to an ASIC notice.

Last year, WJ & V Drakoulis Super took NextGen to AFCA, alleging it provided bad financial advice that involved investing into a certain fund that was later wound up. The trustee was then unable to complete the purchase of an investment property and suffered losses and damages.

AFCA ordered NextGen to pay $270,523.67 to WJ & V Drakoulis Super. NextGen agreed to pay the amount within 28 days after accepting the order on 24 November 2022, but did not.

The trustee took the case to Federal Court and on July 12, Justice O'Callaghan sided with WJ & V Drakoulis Super based on the "simple and incontrovertible fact" that the sum of $270,523.67 was due and payable by NextGen.

NextGen's other entity, Nextgen Financial Group Holdings, is also in the process of winding up, with the hearing set on September 29 at the New South Wales Federal Court.

Since NextGen has made no effort to pay, the trustee has instigated the wind up of NextGen.

According to Selina Nutley, a partner at McMahon Clarke Legal, the overriding message of this case is that AFCA determinations are ignored at a licensee's peril.

"Not only does failure to satisfy a determination give ASIC a clear basis for cancellation of an AFS licence, but it may also lead to a loss of control of a company through the placement of it in the hands of liquidators," she said.

"Liquidators are bound to investigate the reasons for the failure of a company, and directors may become indirectly liable for debts of the company, including AFCA determinations.

"Directors, officers, and responsible managers of licensees may also be exposed to regulatory action by ASIC, including banning orders."

Nutley added that this case shows ignoring an AFCA determination can not only lead to the loss of an AFSL, but see the financial firm deemed insolvent.

NextGen was known as The FinancialLink Group and has recently rebranded. It was also previously owned by Beacon Financial Group.

At the end of FY22 the dealer group had as many as 65 advisers. In the first week of September, only 20 remained. Martin Lowe was the managing director of NextGen and did not respond to requests for comments for this article.

NextGen has a string of advisers that landed in hot water. Most recently, former NextGen adviser David Mario Valvo was banned from leaving the country and saw his assets frozen as ASIC investigates if he inappropriately charged clients' super funds.

ASIC dealt out a three-year ban to David Noel Ruthenberg last July for putting his own best interest first after he recommended they invest in a fund he had interest in.

In November 2021, ASIC banned Keith Robert McDermott, an authorised representative of The FinancialLink Group at the time, from managing, supervising, or auditing the provision of financial services. In 2019, Phillip Emidio Bruni copped a permanent ban from working in financial services.

