Executive Appointments

New role for Ian Silk

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 NOV 2021   12:13PM

Long-serving AustralianSuper chief executive Ian Silk has taken on a new role with a consulting firm.

He has joined KPMG Australia as a special adviser.

In the part-time role, Silk will advise KPMG clients on environmental, social and governance issues.

KPMG Australia chief executive Andrew Yates welcomed Silk to the role.

"As we are adapting our own business to ensure we have a positive impact on society, our clients are also seeking to change to drive a more sustainable and equitable future. We are accelerating investment in client solutions and our people, as well as managing our own impact in this critical area," Yates said.

"With one in every three chief executives planning to invest more than 10% of revenue towards enhancing sustainability, ESG is one of our priority investment areas under our refreshed firm strategy.

"We will sharpen our focus in supporting clients on these important issues. I am particularly excited about what Ian can offer our clients. Given his experience, there is no-one in Australia better placed to provide strategic advice about ESG matters."

Silk added: "I'm highly motivated about the opportunities in ESG. ESG issues are fundamentally investment and financial issues."

"There is greater recognition in the market that most strong performing companies are those that take seriously ESG matters in the day-to-day running of their businesses. It's a top order issue in Australia, with companies heavily exposed to climate change risks and regulators are continuing to escalate their expectations in how we should manage those risks."

Silk announced in July that he would step down as chief executive of AustralianSuper. He led the fund since its creation on 1 July 2006.

AustralianSuper chief risk officer Paul Schroder took over as chief executive on October 1.

