Executive Appointments

New PGIM chief executive named

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 11 NOV 2024   12:10PM

Prudential Financial has appointed a former Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) executive to lead its US$1.4 trillion global asset management business, PGIM.

Effective 1 May 2025, Jacques Chappuis will lead PGIM as president and chief executive.

He will succeed the retiring David Hunt, who will remain actively involved throughout the transition period.

Chappuis was most recently the co-head of MSIM and a member of the Morgan Stanley Management Committee. Prior to his experience at Morgan Stanley, Chappuis enjoyed successful spells at Citigroup's Global Wealth Management Group in various senior capacities, including the role of managing director of Citigroup alternative investments.

Between 2006 and 2013, he was the head of Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and made a pitstop at The Carlyle Group as head of investment solutions for three years.

He returned to Morgan Stanley in 2016 to serve as the global head of distribution and co-head of solutions and multi-strategy, investment management before his latest role.

Prudential Financial head of international business and global investment management for PFI Andrew Sullivan said Chappuis' experience across the industry brings invaluable leadership capability to the growth of PGIM across public and private markets.

"Jacques is well known for his deep commitment to clients, his leadership in acquisitions, and breadth of expertise across public and private market solutions. We know that he is the right person to lead PGIM's next chapter of growth," Sullivan said.

"Over the last decade, PGIM has meaningfully expanded its third-party asset management business.

"Jacques' expertise will allow us to identify opportunities to accelerate our continued growth through new markets, innovative products, and comprehensive solutions across a wide range of asset classes. I look forward to working with Jacques to lead one of the key growth engines of PFI."

Speaking on the appointment, Chappuis said: "I'm proud to become PGIM's next president and chief executive, leading an incredible team through its next chapter of growth."

"PGIM's expertise and capabilities across public and private markets reinforce its commitment to meeting clients' differentiated long-term investment needs, and I look forward to building upon the firm's successes."

Chappuis will report directly to Sullivan in his new role.

Meanwhile, Sullivan thanked Hunt, who is staying on as chair of PGIM until 31 July 2025, for his contributions.

"David has overseen PGIM's impressive expansion in the UK, Europe and Japan, as well as the integration of new capabilities such as private equity secondaries and the expansion of expertise in existing asset classes, including private credit," Sullivan said.

"Under David's leadership, PGIM has grown to become one of the premier global asset managers in the world, well known for its public and private markets investment expertise, with assets under management growing to US$1.4 trillion from US$619 billion since David joined the firm in 2011."

"His contributions and commitment to culture have also led to PGIM being recognised as a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for several years. We are grateful to David for his 13 years of service to PGIM. He leaves an indelible impression on PGIM's legacy."

