New equities LIC heads for the ASX

A Sydney boutique is looking to raise $25 million for a listed investment company that will invest in local and global stocks.

Lanyon Asset Management will run the offer from September 13 to September 24, priced at $5 per share to raise a total of $25 million for the Lanyon Investment Company Limited (ASX: LAN). It is open to a further $5 million in oversubscriptions.

The LIC will mirror the strategy of the 11-year-old Lanyon Australian Value Fund, which returned 24.8% for FY21 after fees while holding over 40% of the fund's assets in cash.

The strategy is managed by Lanyon managing director and lead portfolio manager David Prescott, who founded the firm after working as head of equities at CP2 (formerly Capital Partners).

The firm was founded in 2009 and manages $700 million in total assets.

The LIC's board will includes Statewide Super independent chair Ken Williams, who has over 30 years of experience in corporate finance, and Richard Wilson, who is currently a non-executive director at ASX-listed Titomic, AusTin Mining and Thomson Resources.

LIC launches have been a quiet space in recent years, as government reviewed and eventually closed stamping fee loopholes and managers gravitated towards open-ended listed structures such as ETFs which don't trade at the premiums or discounts seen in closed-ended listed funds.

Lanyon said it has formally committed to reinvesting 100% of the after-tax value of management and performance fees to purchase shares on the market, if its LIC trades at a discount.

"This means that if any month the company trades at a discount to NTA (net tangible assets), we will stand in the market and purchase shares with the management fees and the same applies to performance fees if earned. We will use these fees in their entirety to purchase shares on the market," Prescott said.

"We have confidence that our value-oriented, deep fundamental research approach to investment together with our largely actively engaged strategy will deliver results for our shareholders."