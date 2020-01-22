NEWS
Executive Appointments
New chief for Willis Re Australia
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 22 JAN 2020   12:09PM

Willis Tower Watson's reinsurance business, Willis Re, has appointed a new chief executive for its Australian arm.

John Philipsz will fill the position, effective 1 January 2020, after serving as deputy chief executive since 2018.

Prior to that, Philipsz had worked with Willis Tower Watson Securities since 2016, serving as managing director and co-head of the Asia-Pacific region.

Philipsz is replacing Cameron Green, who is moving into the role of head of international casualty reinsurance at Willis Re.

Green had been chief executive of Willis Re Australia since 2013, and said he was looking forward to developing the casualty practice.

"Willis Re has identified the Casualty segment as a key opportunity for its International business, and I'm excited to be able to open doors for clients in such a dynamic area of reinsurance," Green said.

"It is an environment characterised by continuous changing demand for coverage. Furthermore, a closer working relationship with our US business and colleagues can only be of significant benefit for our International business."

Mark Morley, managing director of Asia Pacific at Willis Re, said the two executive positions will enhance the services and capabilities the company provides to its clients throughout the region.

Both executives will continue to be based in Sydney.

Philipsz said he is delighted to be assuming the chief executive role and will continue to develop the client-focused.

"We have an exceptionally talented team and will carry on investing in our business to ensure that we provide our clients with leading strategic advisory and execution capabilities," Philipzs said.

"In particular, we are focused on delivering innovative solutions for our clients across disaster and climate resilience, capital and portfolio optimisation, income diversification and growth as well as traditional risk transfer and protection options."

