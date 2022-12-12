Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

National gender pay gap stuck at 22.8%: Data

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 12 DEC 2022   12:10PM

Australian women on average earnt almost $26,600 less than men between 2021 and 2022.

Data released by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) titled 2021-22 Employer Census revealed progress to close the gap has stalled and remains at 22.8%.

Alarmingly, the census also found female chief executives only represent 22% of the market and men are more likely to hold managerial positions, even in female-dominated industries such as healthcare and education.

Research has shown that profitability and productivity increase under women's leadership and contributes to improved company performance.

Yet just one in five governing boards are gender-balanced, while more than one in five boards have no women at all.

Since 2014, the number of boards without women has dropped from 37% to 22%, however, 72% of boards are still comprised significantly of men.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Agency director Mary Wooldridge said the stagnant gender pay gap must be a signal to employers to pick up the pace by implementing policies and practices that evidence shows contribute to improved gender equality.

"At a time when Australia is experiencing a critical skills and labour shortage, WGEA's annual Employer Census shows that too many employers have failed to step up on gender equality leaving many women no better off than they were 12 months ago," she explained.

New voluntary reporting shows 53% of employers have set some form of target for gender equality in the workplace.

Of those who have set targets, more than half have done so to increase the number of women in leadership.

However far fewer employers have targets to reduce the gender pay gap (38%), increase the number of men taking parental leave (19%), increase male take up of flexible work arrangements (16%), or boost the number of men in female-dominated roles (14%).

Wooldridge said committed, leading employers are picking up the pace of change.

"Lasting change requires employers to make bold, creative choices that send a signal to all employees that gender equality is a core part of their business strategy and a priority for those in leadership and managerial roles," she said.

"Leading employers are already putting solutions in place that address challenges like workforce shortages by tailoring factory shifts around school pick-up and drop-off times or promoting and role-modelling - flexible hours or part-time work arrangements among managers and executives."

Read more: WGEAMary WooldridgeWorkplace Gender Equality Agency
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Plans afoot to narrow gender pay gap
Women paid less at every age, rank: Data
Alpha females
Action on super gap slow, small
What will it take to get super on parental leave?
Equal Pay Day offers sobering reminder
Verve Super launches gender diversity index
Childcare costs drag women's nest egg
Shock statistics on gender gap on boards
Gender pay gap should be government priority

Editor's Choice

Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members

CASSANDRA BALDINI
As part of its proposed acquisition plan, Perpetual Asset Management has welcomed Pendal Group non-executive directors Christopher Jones, Kathryn Matthews and Ben Heap to its board

Former Statewide Super executives charged

ANDREW MCKEAN
Two former senior Statewide Superannuation executives have appeared before the Adelaide Magistrates' Court charged with dishonesty offences.

JPMorgan Asset Management launches sustainable ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
JPMorgan Asset Management has launched two active sustainable ETFs on the ASX.

Elanor unveils healthcare fund initiative

CHLOE WALKER
Elanor Investors Group has launched a recapitalisation of its $289 million Elanor HealthCare Real Estate Fund (EHREF) in partnership with an Asian-based institutional real estate investor.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.