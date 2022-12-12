National gender pay gap stuck at 22.8%: Data

Australian women on average earnt almost $26,600 less than men between 2021 and 2022.

Data released by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) titled 2021-22 Employer Census revealed progress to close the gap has stalled and remains at 22.8%.

Alarmingly, the census also found female chief executives only represent 22% of the market and men are more likely to hold managerial positions, even in female-dominated industries such as healthcare and education.

Research has shown that profitability and productivity increase under women's leadership and contributes to improved company performance.

Yet just one in five governing boards are gender-balanced, while more than one in five boards have no women at all.

Since 2014, the number of boards without women has dropped from 37% to 22%, however, 72% of boards are still comprised significantly of men.

Agency director Mary Wooldridge said the stagnant gender pay gap must be a signal to employers to pick up the pace by implementing policies and practices that evidence shows contribute to improved gender equality.

"At a time when Australia is experiencing a critical skills and labour shortage, WGEA's annual Employer Census shows that too many employers have failed to step up on gender equality leaving many women no better off than they were 12 months ago," she explained.

New voluntary reporting shows 53% of employers have set some form of target for gender equality in the workplace.

Of those who have set targets, more than half have done so to increase the number of women in leadership.

However far fewer employers have targets to reduce the gender pay gap (38%), increase the number of men taking parental leave (19%), increase male take up of flexible work arrangements (16%), or boost the number of men in female-dominated roles (14%).

Wooldridge said committed, leading employers are picking up the pace of change.

"Lasting change requires employers to make bold, creative choices that send a signal to all employees that gender equality is a core part of their business strategy and a priority for those in leadership and managerial roles," she said.

"Leading employers are already putting solutions in place that address challenges like workforce shortages by tailoring factory shifts around school pick-up and drop-off times or promoting and role-modelling - flexible hours or part-time work arrangements among managers and executives."