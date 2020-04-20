NEWS
NAB remediation bill grows
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:23PM

National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.

The increase in customer-related remediation costs for the big bank comes to $188 million after tax.

NAB says it expects the additional costs to reduce the group's Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) ratio by approximately six basis points.

Of the $188 million, $184 million relates to additional provisions required for existing remediation matters.

Adviser service fees charged by NAB Financial Planning salaried advisers were highlighted by the bank as a driver of remediation costs.

The assumed refund rate for these customers has increased to 40% (or approximately 56% including interest costs) compared with 28% at 30 September 2019.

NAB also flagged increased wealth-related remediation program costs.

NAB's total expected remediation bill was already sitting at $2.09 billion before this announcement.

In October last year NAB flagged an extra $1.18 billion in remediation and the bank's remediation team ballooned to 950 people last year.

The announcement came ahead of NAB's first half results for 2020.

The 1H20 results will see some severing of NAB's wealth business, which will be reported as a separate segment called MLC Wealth and no longer form part of consumer banking.

In February, NAB warned of a delay in the offloading of MLC Wealth and said that due to the "challenging business environment" the separation could be delayed beyond financial year 2020.

Meanwhile, the NAB announcement also indicated that MLC Life is facing tough times.

"The challenging operating environment within the life insurance industry has resulted in a decline in the carrying value of NAB's 20% investment in MLC Life since September 2019," NAB said.

"This has resulted in an impairment loss of $214 million (both before and after tax) impacting 1H20 non cash earnings for continuing operations."

