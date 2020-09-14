NEWS
Regulatory
NAB fined over fees for no service
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 14 SEP 2020   12:34PM

The Federal Court of Australia has fined National Australia Bank $57.5 million over deceptive and misleading conduct.

The proceedings commenced in 2018 and were initially brought by ASIC against NAB units NULIS and MLC Nominees for the charging of plan service fees to MLC MasterKey Business and Personal Super fund members between 2012 and 2018.

The NAB trustees admitted to misleading or deceptive and false or misleading representations, as well as consequential breaches of the ASIC Act and the Corporations Act.

NULIS and MLC ceased charging the plan service fees in November in 2018 and affected members have been compensated with a total $117 million paid by May 2019.

Judge David Yates ordered MLC to pay $49.5 million and NULIS $8 million, noting that MLC's contraventions were more severe.

NAB group executive, legal and commercial services Sharon Cook, said: "With this legal matter resolved and important lessons learned, we are now moving forward and are focused on serving our customers well."

"Customers should never have been charged for a service that was not received, and NULIS and MLCN should have made it clearer that customers could switch off the Plan Service Fee."

The judgement noted that while MLC Nominees was trustee, it deducted around $59 million from 313,078 linked members' accounts while NULIS deducted over $12.8 million from 144,033 linked members with both trustees paying the sum to advisers.

