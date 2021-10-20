NEWS
Executive Appointments

NAB adds to board

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 OCT 2021   12:18PM

The big four bank appointed the former chief executive and founder of Vocus Communications as a non-executive director.

James Spenceley founded Vocus Communications in 2007, which was recently acquired by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for $4.5 billion. He has since been a seasoned venture capital investor and advisor at many Australian companies.

He is currently the chair of AirTasker and Swoop Holdings and is a non-executive director at Kogan and Think Childcare.

NAB chair Philip Chronican said Spenceley brings diversity of experience to the board and will be able to make a strong contribution as the bank considers its strategic direction.

"James has been active in business development, technology, mergers and acquisitions, philanthropy and venture capital investments. His involvement with organisations such as Vocus, Airtasker and Kogan reinforces his interest in market transformation," Chronican said.

Spenceley will commence his position on the board of December 1.

Commenting on the appointment, he said: "I've spent all my life building and growing challenger businesses. It is a genuinely exciting opportunity to bring that experience and perspective to an established organisation with all the strength, history and scale of NAB."

"This is an ideal time to be joining the NAB board as the organisation has significant opportunities ahead during a period where the financial services industry is in the middle of dramatic global change."

Read more: NABVocus CommunicationsAirtaskerKoganJames SpenceleyPhilip ChronicanSwoop Holdings
