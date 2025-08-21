Mutual Trust appoints family office specialist

Mutual Trust, the country's largest multi-family office, recruits the founder of the Women in Family Business Network to join its expanding team.

Susanne Bransgrove was appointed partner this month, to be based in Brisbane.

Prior to joining the group, Bransgrove headed the family business network and worked at PwC and Macquarie Bank. She also mentored start-ups and co-founded her own, Bikey Wipes, which is a sustainability-led cycling start-up.

"This is a significant milestone for our firm. As Australia's leading modern family office, we are thrilled to welcome Susanne to Mutual Trust. She is widely respected for her ability to deeply connect with families and uncover their unique needs," said Phil Harkness, chief executive at Mutual Trust.

Bransgrove's appointment comes less than a year after the group added three partners to its team (Read: Mutual Trust adds three partners).

In November, the group had merged with a South Australian-based firm, CMS Private Advisory, to meet the growing ultra high-net-worth based in the state.

Mutual Trust has over 230 employees and four offices nationally and specialises in wealth management for Australia's wealthiest families and individuals. It became the largest multi-family office in the country after the group joined forces with the Myer Family Company Limited (MFCo) in 2017. Its headcount has grown by 19 per cent to 234 over the last five years and there are 29 partners and heads of department across the group.

This year, Mutual Trust was recognised by Euromoney as Best for Family Office Services in Australia.