Investment
Multi-boutique launches farmland fund
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 13 APR 2021   12:49PM

Warakirri Asset Management has launched a new fund, seeded by a European pension fund, providing domestic and offshore institutional investors with exposure to Australian agricultural property.

The new Warakirri Farmland Fund will buy, develop and own a portfolio of agricultural property and lease the assets to agricultural businesses. Assets will include horticulture, viticulture, water entitlement and selected row crop assets.

Several acquisitions have already been made with tenant partners, with rental yields of 7% and above, the asset manager said.

The fund is designed specifically for institutional investors and has been seeded by an unnamed European pension fund.

Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

"The fund is expected to deliver a strong return profile with over half the forecast returns to be delivered through regular income payments, and the balance via long-term capital growth of the underlying assets," Warakirri said.

"The fund will utilise Warakirri's Sustainable Best Practice framework, including strategies to reduce energy use and carbon emissions and improve water efficiency and biodiversity."

Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

Portfolio manager Steve Jarrott said there is a compelling case for investors to consider agricultural exposure, given its low volatility and low correlation to traditional asset classes.

"The launch of this fund follows the success we have had with a similar strategy we developed for wholesale investors, including family offices, charities and advisory groups," he said.

"That fund has recently completed deployment of its initial capital raising, establishing a foundation portfolio that will provide secure long-term income return of 8-9% per annum, with strong long-term capital growth potential."

